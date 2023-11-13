Hydroponics Technologies Market to grow by USD 558.97 million from 2022 to 2027|Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydroponics technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 558.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4% according to Technavio. Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth. Globally, approximately 6 to 7 million hectares of agricultural land are lost due to urbanization, industrial development, soil degradation, and erosion. The rapid population increase poses a challenge to meeting food demand, given the limited agricultural land. In this context, vertical and indoor farming emerge as alternative solutions. Hydroponics technology enables intensified yields, requiring only about 10% of the land used in traditional agriculture to produce a comparable amount of fruits and vegetables. As a result, hydroponics technologies promote soil and space efficiency, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2023-2027

hydroponics technologies market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc., among others

: 15+, Including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (Environment and climate control systems, Grow lights, Farm management systems, and Material handling systems), Type (Aggregate system and Liquid system), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the hydroponics technologies market, request a sample report

Hydroponics technologies market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Hydroponics technologies market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.

Hydroponics Technologies Market – Market Dynamics

Trends

An increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Vendors are introducing a variety of hydroponic growing systems with higher yield rates, which can impact market growth. For example, SuperCloset offers the Bubble Flow Buckets system made from food-grade heavy-duty plastic, ensuring enhanced durability and hygiene standards for plant production. The system is equipped with an ECO Series pump featuring an oil-free high magnetic rotor, ceramic shaft, and bearings, ensuring reliable and quiet operations. Additionally, the company provides the model 32-Site Super Flow Hydroponic Grow System, which combines several hydroponic growing systems like ebb and flow, AeroPonics, and NFT into one, leading to significantly improved yields. These advancements may positively influence the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The high investment cost of hydroponics technologies is a major challenge hindering market growth. Hydroponics technologies are predominantly utilized in indoor farming or vertical farming, requiring various setups to operate effectively. However, compared to other agricultural options, the initial investment costs for these hydroponic technologies are considerably higher. For instance, setting up an indoor farm can cost around 10 to 15 times more than a greenhouse farm, which includes additional expenses for heaters, ventilators, thermal screens, and other equipment. Moreover, the return on investment to recoup the initial outlay typically takes around 5 to 7 years. Therefore, the high investment cost involved may pose a challenge to the demand for hydroponics technologies during the forecast period, potentially hindering the growth of the global market in focus.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Hydroponics Technologies Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydroponics technologies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hydroponics technologies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydroponics technologies market across Europe, APAC, North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydroponics technologies market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Vertical Farming Technologies Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.14% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,272.26 million.

The aeroponics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,928.87 million.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio