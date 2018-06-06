Hydropower Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts by Power Plant (Micro & Pico Hydro (Below 100 KW), Small Hydro (100 KW - 30 MW), Large Hydro (Above 30 MW)), by Type (Impoundment, Storage and Run-of-River Projects) Plus Regional Markets and Analysis of Leading Companies
This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Hydropower spending will reach $70.36bn in 2018, including spending on new-build and extension projects. This report addresses the development of the global hydropower market, analysing the prospects for 6 submarkets and 17 key national markets, and including forecasts for CAPEX and installed capacity from 2018-2028. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The Hydropower Market Report 2018-2028 responds to your need for definitive market data.
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand-new report, you find 214 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 355-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Hydropower market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 214 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Hydropower market.
• 468 Hydropower projects Online, In Development or Under Construction
• Hydropower market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.
• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by power plant
• Micro & Pico (Below 100 KW)
• Small (100KW - 30 MW)
• Large (Above 30 MW)
• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by type
• Impoundment
• Storage
• Run-of-River
• Hydropower country level forecasts & analysis from 2018-2028 for
• Australia Market 2018-2028
• China Market 2018-2028
• India Market 2018-2028
• Pakistan Market 2018-2028
• Nepal Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Asia Pacific Market 2018-2028
• Turkey Market 2018-2028
• Russia Market 2018-2028
• Norway Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe Market 2018-2028
• Brazil Market 2018-2028
• Peru Market 2018-2028
• Venezuela Market 2018-2028
• Chile Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Latin America Market 2018-2028
• Canada Market 2018-2028
• US Market 2018-2028
• Mexico Market 2018-2028
• South Africa Market 2018-2028
• Egypt Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Africa Market 2018-2028
• Company profiles for the leading 10 Hydropower companies
• RusHydro International
• Statkraft
• Nepal Electricity Authority
• Voith Group
• Andritz AG
• Duke Energy
• Georgia Power
• Ontario Power Generation
• General Electric
• BC Hydro
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone with involvement in the Hydropower
• Hydropower Operators
• Hydropower Equipment Suppliers
• Commodity traders
• Investment managers
• Arbitrage companies and divisions
• Energy price reporting companies
• Energy company managers
• Energy consultants
• Heads of strategic development
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Market analysts,
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Hydropower market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today the Hydropower Market Report 2018-2028: CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts By Power Plant (Micro & Pico Hydro (Below 100 KW), Small Hydro (100 KW - 30 MW), Large Hydro (Above 30 MW)), By Type (Impoundment, Storage and Run-of-River Projects) Plus Regional Markets And Analysis of Leading Companies. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2169/Hydropower-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
ABB Ltd
Aboitiz Power Corp
AES Corporation
Africa Finance
Agder Energi
AGM Energia
Aguas El Carmen
Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd. (AHPCL)
Alaska Power & Telephone Company
Albion
Alcoa
Aldwych International
Alfa Laval
Alstom
Alterra Power Corp
Ameren Corporation
American Hydro
Américo Sousa Silva
AMP-Ohio
Amritjal Venture Pvt Ltd
Anadolu Group
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation
Andritz
Aneel
Antofagasta PLC
Asia World
Asiapac Green Renewable Energy Corporation
Asiga Green Energy Corporation
Aslan Electric Inc
Associated Technologies Pvt Ltd
AT Dinum
AV Garcia Power systems group
Avista Corporation
Bac River Hydro Power Joint Stock Company
Banpu Public Co
BC Hydro
BergenshalvoensKommunaleKraftselskap
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Bhoruka Power Corp
BHP Billiton
Bilfinger Berger
Black & Veatch Corporation
BluEarth Renewables
Bolognesi
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
CalEnergy Generation
Cavico Corp
Celec
China Huaeng Group
China Yangtze Power
Catuiran Hydro Power Corp
CE Electric UK
Century Peak Energy Corporation
Chesf
Citi
Clean and Green Energy Solutions, Inc.
Colasi Mini Hydro Electric Power Plant Corporation
Colben Energy Holdings
Colbun
Comision Federal de Electricidad
Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Consorcio Lagmeyer
Constellation Energy Corporation
Cordillera Hydro Electric Corporation
Corporacion Andina de Fomento
Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI)
CPIYN
CVG Electrification del Caroni CA (Edelca)
Daelim
Daewoo & K-Water
DANS Energy
Datang Guanyinyan Hydropower Development
Desarrollos Energéticos
Dobreve Energia SA
Dogan Enerji
Dogus Group
Dongfang Electric Corporation
Duke Energy
E.ON Sverige
Edison SpA
EDF
EDM
EDP - Energias do Brasil SA
Egin Gol Hydropower Plant Project
Escom Mining Energy
Electricite de Guinee
Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN)
Electro Andes
Electro Preu
Elemental Energy
Elektrani na Makedonija (ELEM)
Elektroprivreda Srbiji
Eletrobrás
Eletrosul
Elsanas Elektrik Gerecleri San Ve Tic As
Empresa Austral Andina
Empresa de Generacion
Empresa Nacional de Electricidad Bolivia
Empresa Nacional de Electricidade de Angola
Empresas Públicas de Medellín
Endesa
Enel Green Power
Energia Azul
Energia Sustentável do Brasil
Energias de Portugal
Energoert Ingenieros Consultore
Energy LLC
Enerjisa
Engie
Entegra Power Group
Eranove Group
ERSA
Epower Technologies Corp
Euro Hydro Power (Asia) Holdings, Inc.
Fiera Axium Infrastructure
First Gen Mindanao Hydro Power Corp.
FGEN Bubunawan Hydro Corporation
FMO
Garanti Bank
Gati Infrastructure
GDF
Georgia Power
Generacion Andina
General Electric
Generalima
Gexhouba Group
Green Highland Renewables Ltd
Georgian Energy Development Fund
Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon
Glencore Xstrata
Global Sibagat Hydro Power Corp
GMR Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd
GMR Group
Goldlink Global Energy Corporation
Greenko Group
Grupo Terra
Guangxi Fangyuan Electric Power Co Ltd
Guodian Group
GVK Power & Infrastructure
Namgis First Nation
Hanergy Holding Group
Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited
Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc
Hedcor Tamugan
Hidroelectrica Platanar
Hidrosanbartolo
Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd
Himalayan Power Partner
Himgiri Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd
Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
Huadian Power
Huaura Power Group
Hung Hai Construction
Hub Power
HVD Construction
HydroChile
Hydrochina International Engineering Co. Ltd.
Hydro-Quebec
I Squared Capital
IA Energy
Iberdola
IC Power
Idaho Power Company
Impsa
Indonesia State Electricity Company
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
Inno Gold Mining and Development Corp
Inpola Mitra Elektrindo
Inter-American Investment Corporation
International Finance Corporation
In-SHUCK-ch Nation
Isabela Power Corporation
Isagen
Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited
Jal Power Corp. Ltd
Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd
Jharkhand State Electricity Board (JUVNL)
Jinsha River Hydropower Development
Jorge Sequeira
JP Elektroprivreda BiH
K-PowerKadipo Bauko Hydropower Corp.
Kalinga Electric Cooperative
Kern River Gas Transmission Company
Korea Midland Power
Korea South-East Power Co
Kyeryong Construction Industrial Co
L & T Uttaranchal Hydro Power Ltd
Lanco
Lao Holding State Enterprise
Larsen & Toubro
Leaf Clean Energy
Ledcor Power Group
Liberia Electricity Corporation
Lunzua Power Authority
Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund
Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd
Manitoba
Majayjay Hydropower Company, Inc.
Maria Costa Abrunheiro
Mid-American Energy Holdings Company
Military Bank
Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsui & Co
Moravske hidroelektrane d.o.o
Mott MacDonald
Myanmar Asia Company
Nagarjuna
Nalcor Energy
NASCENT Technologies Corp
National Hydroelectric Power Corporation
Natural Power Sources Intergration, Inc.
Naturkraft
Neoenergia
Nepal Electricity Authority
NHPC
Norfund
Northern Natural Gas
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation
NSL Renewable Power
NTPC
OAS
Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL)
Odebrecht
OJSC
Ontario Power Generation
Oriental Energy and Power Generation Corporation
Origin Energy
Ozaltin
PacifiCorp
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Patel Group
Peruana de Energía
Perusahaan Listrik Negara
PetroVietnam
PhilCarbon In
Philnew Hydro Power Corp
Philnew River Power Corp
PNOC - Renewables Corporation
PowerChina
Power Grid Corporation
PT Nusantara Hydro Alam
PT Senagan Energi
Quadriver Energy Corporation
Rapids Innoenergy, Inc.
Reliance Power
RC Hydro
Rio Tinto Group
RP Global
RusHydro
RWE
Sandspring Resources
San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA)
San Lorenzo Builders and Development Group
Sarawak Cable Berhad
Sarawak Energy
Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE)
Shiga Energy Pvt Ltd
Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Ltd (SMHPCL)
Sichuan Datang International Ganzi Hydropower Development Company
Sied SpA
Siemens
Sikkim Hydro Power Ltd
Sinohydro
Sistema Eléctrico Interconectado Nacional (SINAC)
SK Engineering & Construction
SK Group
SN Aboltz Power
SN Power Holiding Singapore
Sneka Kinetic Powwer Projects Pvt LtdSociete Generale
Societe Nationale d'Electricite (SNEL)
Sorgente
Southern California Edison Company
Southern Company
Sta. Clara Power Corp.
State Canal Corp
State Hydraulic Works
State of Santa Cruz
Statkraft
STE Energy
Sunwest Water & Electric Company, Inc
Swift Power
Swiss Hydro
Tanacross Inc
Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited
Tangu Romia Power Generation
Tata Power
TDX Corporation
Teesta Urja Ltd.
Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO)
Temokin
Tennessee Valley Authority
Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Group
Three Gorges Corp
Tokyo Electric Power Company
Toshiba Power Systems Company
Tractebel
Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos
Trondheim Energi
Troy Resources
TSKB
Tubao mini-hydro electric corporation
Tumas Mermer
UBS
UHPC Bukidnon Hydro Power I Corporation
Union Fenosa
Unit Group
United Hydro Power Builders
Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited
Vale SA
Vattenfall
Velcan Energy
Verbund
Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment
Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group
Vivant-Malogo Hydropower, Inc.
Voith GmbH
Wasserkraftwerk Stanzertal
Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)
WindRiver Power Corporation
Wutuhe Hydro Power Development Co
Xiaogushan Hydropower Company
Yapi Kredi
Yunnan Hydropower Development Co. Ltd
Zambezi River Authority
Zambia Electricity Supply Company (ZESCO)
Zimbabwe Power Company
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article