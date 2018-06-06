Hydropower Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts by Power Plant (Micro & Pico Hydro (Below 100 KW), Small Hydro (100 KW - 30 MW), Large Hydro (Above 30 MW)), by Type (Impoundment, Storage and Run-of-River Projects) Plus Regional Markets and Analysis of Leading Companies 

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Hydropower spending will reach $70.36bn in 2018, including spending on new-build and extension projects. This report addresses the development of the global hydropower market, analysing the prospects for 6 submarkets and 17 key national markets, and including forecasts for CAPEX and installed capacity from 2018-2028. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 214 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Hydropower market. 

• 468 Hydropower projects Online, In Development or Under Construction 

• Hydropower market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028. 

• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by power plant
• Micro & Pico (Below 100 KW)
• Small (100KW - 30 MW)
• Large (Above 30 MW)

• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by type
• Impoundment
• Storage
• Run-of-River

• Hydropower country level forecasts & analysis from 2018-2028 for 
• Australia Market 2018-2028
China Market 2018-2028
India Market 2018-2028
• Pakistan Market 2018-2028
• Nepal Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Asia Pacific Market 2018-2028

• Turkey Market 2018-2028
• Russia Market 2018-2028
• Norway Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe Market 2018-2028

• Brazil Market 2018-2028
• Peru Market 2018-2028
• Venezuela Market 2018-2028
• Chile Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Latin America Market 2018-2028

• Canada Market 2018-2028
• US Market 2018-2028
• Mexico Market 2018-2028

• South Africa Market 2018-2028
• Egypt Market 2018-2028
• Rest of Africa Market 2018-2028

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Hydropower companies 
• RusHydro International
• Statkraft
• Nepal Electricity Authority
• Voith Group
• Andritz AG
• Duke Energy 
• Georgia Power
• Ontario Power Generation 
• General Electric
• BC Hydro

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making 

Companies Listed 

ABB Ltd
Aboitiz Power Corp 
AES Corporation 
Africa Finance
Agder Energi 
AGM Energia 
Aguas El Carmen 
Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd. (AHPCL)
Alaska Power & Telephone Company 
Albion 
Alcoa 
Aldwych International 
Alfa Laval
Alstom 
Alterra Power Corp
Ameren Corporation
American Hydro
Américo Sousa Silva 
AMP-Ohio 
Amritjal Venture Pvt Ltd 
Anadolu Group 
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation 
Andritz
Aneel 
Antofagasta PLC 
Asia World 
Asiapac Green Renewable Energy Corporation 
Asiga Green Energy Corporation 
Aslan Electric Inc 
Associated Technologies Pvt Ltd 
AT Dinum
AV Garcia Power systems group 
Avista Corporation
Bac River Hydro Power Joint Stock Company 
Banpu Public Co 
BC Hydro 
BergenshalvoensKommunaleKraftselskap 
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 
Bhoruka Power Corp 
BHP Billiton 
Bilfinger Berger
Black & Veatch Corporation
BluEarth Renewables 
Bolognesi 
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 
CalEnergy Generation 
Cavico Corp 
Celec 
China Huaeng Group 
China Yangtze Power
Catuiran Hydro Power Corp 
CE Electric UK 
Century Peak Energy Corporation
Chesf 
Citi 
Clean and Green Energy Solutions, Inc.
Colasi Mini Hydro Electric Power Plant Corporation 
Colben Energy Holdings 
Colbun 
Comision Federal de Electricidad 
Companhia Paranaense de Energia 
Consorcio Lagmeyer 
Constellation Energy Corporation 
Cordillera Hydro Electric Corporation 
Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI)
CPIYN 
CVG Electrification del Caroni CA (Edelca)
Daelim 
Daewoo & K-Water 
DANS Energy 
Datang Guanyinyan Hydropower Development
Desarrollos Energéticos 
Dobreve Energia SA 
Dogan Enerji 
Dogus Group 
Dongfang Electric Corporation
Duke Energy 
E.ON Sverige 
Edison SpA 
EDF 
EDM
EDP - Energias do Brasil SA 
Egin Gol Hydropower Plant Project 
Escom Mining Energy
Electricite de Guinee
Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN)
Electro Andes 
Electro Preu 
Elemental Energy
Elektrani na Makedonija (ELEM)
Elektroprivreda Srbiji
Eletrobrás 
Eletrosul 
Elsanas Elektrik Gerecleri San Ve Tic As 
Empresa Austral Andina 
Empresa de Generacion 
Empresa Nacional de Electricidad Bolivia 
Empresa Nacional de Electricidade de Angola
Empresas Públicas de Medellín 
Endesa 
Enel Green Power 
Energia Azul 
Energia Sustentável do Brasil 
Energias de Portugal 
Energoert Ingenieros Consultore 
Energy LLC 
Enerjisa 
Engie 
Entegra Power Group 
Eranove Group 
ERSA 
Epower Technologies Corp 
Euro Hydro Power (Asia) Holdings, Inc.
Fiera Axium Infrastructure 
First Gen Mindanao Hydro Power Corp.
FGEN Bubunawan Hydro Corporation 
FMO
Garanti Bank 
Gati Infrastructure 
GDF
Georgia Power 
Generacion Andina 
General Electric 
Generalima 
Gexhouba Group 
Green Highland Renewables Ltd 
Georgian Energy Development Fund 
Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon
Glencore Xstrata 
Global Sibagat Hydro Power Corp 
GMR Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd
GMR Group 
Goldlink Global Energy Corporation 
Greenko Group 
Grupo Terra 
Guangxi Fangyuan Electric Power Co Ltd
Guodian Group 
GVK Power & Infrastructure 
Namgis First Nation 
Hanergy Holding Group 
Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited
Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc 
Hedcor Tamugan 
Hidroelectrica Platanar 
Hidrosanbartolo 
Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd 
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd 
Himalayan Power Partner 
Himgiri Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd 
Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
Huadian Power
Huaura Power Group 
Hung Hai Construction 
Hub Power 
HVD Construction 
HydroChile 
Hydrochina International Engineering Co. Ltd.
Hydro-Quebec
I Squared Capital 
IA Energy 
Iberdola 
IC Power 
Idaho Power Company
Impsa
Indonesia State Electricity Company 
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services 
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc 
Inno Gold Mining and Development Corp
Inpola Mitra Elektrindo 
Inter-American Investment Corporation 
International Finance Corporation
In-SHUCK-ch Nation 
Isabela Power Corporation
Isagen 
Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited
Jal Power Corp. Ltd
Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd 
Jharkhand State Electricity Board (JUVNL) 
Jinsha River Hydropower Development 
Jorge Sequeira 
JP Elektroprivreda BiH 
K-PowerKadipo Bauko Hydropower Corp.
Kalinga Electric Cooperative 
Kern River Gas Transmission Company 
Korea Midland Power 
Korea South-East Power Co
Kyeryong Construction Industrial Co
L & T Uttaranchal Hydro Power Ltd 
Lanco
Lao Holding State Enterprise 
Larsen & Toubro
Leaf Clean Energy 
Ledcor Power Group
Liberia Electricity Corporation 
Lunzua Power Authority
Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund 
Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd 
Manitoba
Majayjay Hydropower Company, Inc.
Maria Costa Abrunheiro 
Mid-American Energy Holdings Company
Military Bank 
Mitsubishi Corporation 
Mitsui & Co 
Moravske hidroelektrane d.o.o 
Mott MacDonald
Myanmar Asia Company 
Nagarjuna
Nalcor Energy 
NASCENT Technologies Corp 
National Hydroelectric Power Corporation 
Natural Power Sources Intergration, Inc.
Naturkraft 
Neoenergia 
Nepal Electricity Authority 
NHPC 
Norfund 
Northern Natural Gas 
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation
NSL Renewable Power 
NTPC 
OAS 
Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL)
Odebrecht 
OJSC
Ontario Power Generation 
Oriental Energy and Power Generation Corporation 
Origin Energy 
Ozaltin 
PacifiCorp 
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Patel Group 
Peruana de Energía 
Perusahaan Listrik Negara 
PetroVietnam 
PhilCarbon In 
Philnew Hydro Power Corp 
Philnew River Power Corp 
PNOC - Renewables Corporation 
PowerChina 
Power Grid Corporation 
PT Nusantara Hydro Alam 
PT Senagan Energi 
Quadriver Energy Corporation 
Rapids Innoenergy, Inc.
Reliance Power 
RC Hydro 
Rio Tinto Group 
RP Global 
RusHydro 
RWE
Sandspring Resources 
San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA)
San Lorenzo Builders and Development Group 
Sarawak Cable Berhad 
Sarawak Energy 
Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE)
Shiga Energy Pvt Ltd
Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Ltd (SMHPCL) 
Sichuan Datang International Ganzi Hydropower Development Company 
Sied SpA 
Siemens
Sikkim Hydro Power Ltd
Sinohydro
Sistema Eléctrico Interconectado Nacional (SINAC)
SK Engineering & Construction 
SK Group 
SN Aboltz Power 
SN Power Holiding Singapore 
Sneka Kinetic Powwer Projects Pvt LtdSociete Generale 
Societe Nationale d'Electricite (SNEL)
Sorgente 
Southern California Edison Company
Southern Company
Sta. Clara Power Corp.
State Canal Corp 
State Hydraulic Works 
State of Santa Cruz 
Statkraft 
STE Energy
Sunwest Water & Electric Company, Inc 
Swift Power 
Swiss Hydro 
Tanacross Inc
Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited
Tangu Romia Power Generation 
Tata Power
TDX Corporation
Teesta Urja Ltd.
Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO)
Temokin
Tennessee Valley Authority
Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Group 
Three Gorges Corp 
Tokyo Electric Power Company
Toshiba Power Systems Company
Tractebel 
Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos 
Trondheim Energi 
Troy Resources 
TSKB 
Tubao mini-hydro electric corporation 
Tumas Mermer 
UBS 
UHPC Bukidnon Hydro Power I Corporation 
Union Fenosa 
Unit Group 
United Hydro Power Builders 
Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited 
Vale SA 
Vattenfall
Velcan Energy 
Verbund
Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment 
Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group 
Vivant-Malogo Hydropower, Inc.
Voith GmbH
Wasserkraftwerk Stanzertal 
Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)
WindRiver Power Corporation 
Wutuhe Hydro Power Development Co 
Xiaogushan Hydropower Company 
Yapi Kredi 
Yunnan Hydropower Development Co. Ltd
Zambezi River Authority 
Zambia Electricity Supply Company (ZESCO)
Zimbabwe Power Company

