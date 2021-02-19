Hydroquinone Serum Brand Says Melasma Treatment with Salicylic Acid Effective in 4 Weeks

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent hydroquinone serum brand, Admire My Skin, has reported its melasma treatment with salicylic acid is effective in as little as four weeks or less. The Ultra-Potent Brightening Serum is formulated with salicylic acid, kojic acid, azelaic acid, lactic acid, vitamin C, and 2% hydroquinone, the highest concentration of hydroquinone allowed without a prescription.

Amazon users have been eager to share their successful experiences with how quickly they began seeing results with the product. One reviewer comments, "I'm only two weeks out, and I'm seeing results. I'm in my late 30s and have had issues with melasma (uneven skin tone on upper lip). I've tried other expensive products like R&F, but that didn't work well for me at all. It left my skin soft, but it didn't really help whiten the dark spots. I've researched online what to use and landed on Amazon, and read great reviews from users. I find that using this at night before bed works great since you don't want any sun exposure. Make sure to apply a very, very small amount, which varies on the size of the dark spot. It stings after a couple of minutes. I use Cetaphil as my moisturizer, and it helps the tingles. It started to peel on the third day I used it, but I used moisturizer on the dry skin. I recommend this if you want to see results."

The company was founded by the husband-and-wife team, Craig and Amy Romero, after Amy's struggles with cystic acne and melasma, "After spending so much money on prescription creams, washes and antibiotics, I really wanted to help develop more affordable options for people," she explains. "No matter what problems you are experiencing, having skin issues can be so frustrating and really take a toll on your self-esteem and confidence. It has become my passion to help others gain the confidence I have in improving my skin."

As described in the trusted health and wellness editorial, Healthline, hydroquinone acts as a skin lightening agent to smooth out skin tone by decreasing the number of melanocytes present. The article states, "Melanocytes make melanin, which is what produces your skin tone. In cases of hyperpigmentation, more melanin is present due to an increase in melanocyte production. By controlling these melanocytes, your skin will become more evenly toned over time."

Melasma treatment with salicylic acid is suitable for normal, dry, acne-prone, aging, and combination skin types. The company suggests that consistency is critical when using the serum. When applied to clean skin once or twice daily, the dark spot serum is effective at diminishing the appearance of:

Acne scars

Dark spots and hyperpigmentation

Freckles

Melasma

While using the melasma serum, the company explains that it is normal for skin discoloration to become darker initially. "The serum can cause spots to become darker at first before skin peeling to reveal lighter skin because of two main ingredients: salicylic and kojic acids. These acids boost cell turnover, which in turn, pushes the discoloration up and out faster."

For those interested in a more well-rounded skincare routine, hydroquinone melasma treatment pairs well with the company's Citrus Glow Drops, Clinically Effective Retinoid Cream and the Intense Hydration Collagen Cream.

To find additional information about Admire My Skin and its full range of effective skincare products, please visit the official company website or Amazon storefront.

Admire My Skin is a skincare company founded by Amy and Craig Romero, a husband and wife team that are passionate about skincare and helping others achieve the best skin possible. Admire My Skin products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage. They are exclusively available through our website and on Amazon.com.

