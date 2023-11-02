Hydrosat Awards Contract to Muon Space to Integrate Proprietary Multispectral and Thermal Infrared (IR) Imaging Instrument for2024 Satellite Launch

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrosat, the climate tech company that specializes in delivering satellite imagery and data analytics to measure water stress and climate impact, announced today a partnership with Muon Space, a climate satellite company revolutionizing the way Earth is monitored from space. Muon Space has been awarded a Hydrosat contract for its first Constellation-as-a-Service (CaaS) spacecraft that will integrate Hydrosat's multispectral and thermal infrared (IR) imaging instruments. This partnership marks an advancement of Hydrosat's plans to deploy a constellation of LEO smallsats that provide critical data for improving agricultural water use efficiency in response to increasing scarcity of freshwater due to climate change.

Under the terms of the deal, Muon Space will equip one of its CaaS satellites launching in 2024 with Hydrosat's second demonstration commercial imaging payloads, designed to measure multispectral surface reflectance and land surface temperature. These capabilities will contribute to the efforts of both companies to collect important remote sensing data targeting key climate applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Muon Space on this initiative. Their tailored approach to mission design, ability to accommodate complex customer payloads, and rapid development are aligned with our commitment to deliver game-changing water productivity analytics to the agriculture market as well as addressing the impact of climate change," said Hydrosat CEO Pieter Fossel.

"We are excited to join forces with Hydrosat to start deploying their production agriculture-focused IR constellation. Our partnership represents the future of efficient and scalable space system development needed to bring important earth-systems and environmental products to market," saidJonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space.

The collaboration between Muon Space and Hydrosat represents a significant step forward in the fight against climate change, as both companies work to develop advanced satellite technology and data solutions to better understand and address the challenges faced by our planet.

About Hydrosat
Hydrosat is a geospatial data analytics company that uses thermal infrared imagery to provide unprecedented insights for commercial and government customers. The company's high-resolution, daily satellite thermal imagery delivers a unique perspective on our planet, and Hydrosat's advanced analytics convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to financial and agribusiness customers around the globe.

About Muon Space
Founded in 2021, Muon Space is launching a new generation of smallsats and sensors to monitor Earth's climate and ecosystems with unprecedented fidelity. Muon's vertically integrated simulation, hardware and software stack accelerates customers' time-to-market from concept formulation through launch and to scaled operations. state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is optimized for manufacturing spacecraft and rapid, flexible payload integration at scale. Regular launches began in June 2023, providing data sets addressing important geophysical and environmental applications through the most scalable smallsat LEO constellation platform for delivering new technologies to space.

