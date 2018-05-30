Hydrostatic Transmission Market Will Reportedly Expand to Reach Beyond US$ 10 Bn by 2028 End - Future Market Insights

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )

By capacity, in terms of value, medium duty segment will continue to represent maximum market value, owing to higher end use applications and ideal weight for transmission purpose compared to light duty and heavy duty equipment.

Adoption of Hydrostatic Transmission Pushed up by a Broadening Application Base in Agricultural Industry

Global hydrostatic transmission market is primarily driven by increasing agricultural activities, leading to the demand and availability of an extensive range of agricultural equipment. One of the top advantages that hydrostatic transmission offers when used in such vehicles is its capability to deliver precise amount of power at low speed and high torque, simultaneously. This attribute makes it an ideal transmission system for off road vehicles, including those used in construction machinery, mining equipment, and material handling equipment.

Additionally, hydrostatic transmission is more versatile when compared to its mechanical counterparts, wherein a variable output can be achieved through fixed input power and other combinations unlike mechanical transmission. The changes in step-less speed ratio of hydrostatic transmission also makes it an attractive prospect for the OEMs to capitalize on, for their products. Hydrostatic transmission is also preferred by various end users owing to other myriad advantages such as low inertia, high torque-to-speed ratio, and dynamic braking, which are expected to further encourage the growth of market in next few years.

However, there are some disadvantages associated with using hydrostatic transmission which can hinder the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Some of the factors include high occurrences of internal fluid leakage or backward flow, high initial cost and maintenance requirement, lower efficiency than mechanical transmission system, and varying temperature spots within the transmission system.

US & Canada Collectively Enable North American Market for Hydrostatic transmission to Deliver Top-notch Performance

As indicated by the regional analysis included in the report, Western Europe is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Other key markets, i.e. Western Europe, North America, and China will also continue to witness promising growth, in terms of demand and manufacturing of various end use equipment. North American market is expected to position itself as a renowned off road vehicle manufacturer region, as both the US and Canada are foreseen to significant contribute to the growth of regional market.

Markets in developing economies of Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe will possibly hold relatively smaller market value shares due to limited production of end use equipment within these regions. However, the market share estimate for Eastern Europe may improve in the next few years, owing to improving agricultural equipment manufacturing scenario in Russia.

