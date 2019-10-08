HydroTap® by Zip® Water Wins Kitchen Product of the Year

"At Zip Water, we know that a house is not a home. So much of the homeliness we crave extends far beyond the proverbial four walls of our residential dwellings. Home denotes memories. It denotes loved ones, happiness and retreat. And, increasingly, 'home' denotes health," says David Ramia, vice president of business development. "That's why we've introduced the HydroTap by Zip Water. Our system, with its ability to instantly dispense pure tasting, instant boiling, chilled and sparkling water, supports better hydration, and thereby holistic wellbeing, in the home."

With the HydroTap by Zip Water integrated into homes and workplaces, customers can drink more water, save time and energy and see the benefits to their overall wellbeing. This multi-award-winning system is designed to seamlessly integrate into any kitchen or wet bar design making it the ultimate kitchen must-have.

About Zip Water

Founded in Australia, Zip Water has been engineering and manufacturing instant boiling water appliances and filtered drinking water since 1947. Zip Water continues to manufacture the HydroTap at its Australian facility and has offices in New Zealand, The U.K and most recently began operating in the U.S. in 2018. The company is focused on innovation and sustainable manufacturing of instant boiling, chilled and sparkling drinking water appliances. Zip Water employs more than 700 people and HydroTap systems are installed in more than 76 countries worldwide. Visit at us.zipwater.com.

