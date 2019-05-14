Hydrow Announces Expansion Of Series A To $27M And Launches Nationwide Shipping To Meet Customer Demand

Hydrow elevates the in-home, connected fitness experience, simulating the sights, sounds and sensations of rowing outdoors from the comfort of your home. Leveraging both its unique design and innovative technology, Hydrow not only gives users the physical benefits of a superior rowing workout but also the emotional lift that comes from being physically on the water, working in perfect synchronicity with a team.

"Since we founded Hydrow, our goal has been to help people achieve whole health by not only engaging the body physically, but also engaging the mind by creating a sense of community and connectedness through rowing," said Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder of Hydrow. "We're excited about the demand we've experienced since our Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last fall and look forward to bringing the Hydrow experience into the homes of our customers nationwide who want to fuel their minds and bodies, and feel more connected to the world around them."

The digital fitness market is projected to be worth $27 billion by 2022. Recognized as a leader in the space, Hydrow delivers a live on-river outdoor rowing experience at-home that engages two times more of the body's muscles than biking or running, resulting in up to 400 calories burned in a 20-minute workout. With hundreds of live and on-demand rowing workouts, supplemented with yoga and functional strength training, Hydrow has created an immersive fitness experience led by world-class athletes. A low-impact activity, rowing is a perfect solution for anyone looking for a challenging, efficient workout, while remaining easy on joints.

"Hydrow's ability to connect people and deliver a superior, low-impact workout combined with its commercial-grade durability, unsurpassed content and user-friendly design is unlike anything else on the market and makes it a tool that everyone from professional athletes to at-home fitness enthusiasts stand to enjoy and benefit from," said Nate Raabe, Managing Partner at Rx3 Ventures. "We look forward to furthering our relationship with Hydrow as they continue to grow and bring the benefits of a full-body rowing workout to homes nationwide."

Hydrow is available at https://hydrow.com/ for $2,199 with a monthly content subscription of $38. White glove delivery service is also available across the continental United States.

Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality (LOR)™ rower. With workouts led by world-class athletes, including some training for the U.S. National Rowing team, Hydrow delivers a live on-river rowing experience at-home that engages two times more of the body's muscles than biking or running. Now more than ever, people's over-scheduled, stressful lives leave little time for meaningful exercise and the soul-enriching opportunity to spend time outdoors. Hydrow's innovative LOR technology brings balance and peace, while simultaneously delivering a challenging workout that burns up to 400 calories per 20 minute session.

