Hydrow® Announces Ian Drummond As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrow ®, the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower, today announced that Ian Drummond has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Drummond comes to Hydrow from SimpliSafe, one of the largest and fastest growing home security providers in the United States, and will use his hands-on experience leading financial operations and strategic planning activities to assist Hydrow with its business goals. Drummond succeeds former CFO, Mike Wyman, who successfully led the company during its start-up period.

"I'm honored to have Ian on the team," said Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder of Hydrow. "At Hydrow, we're dedicated to bringing the soul-enriching sport of rowing to people around the world. Ian has a proven track record in growing companies that are new to market. His experience with hardware, subscription services, financing and hypergrowth are exactly what we need as we gear up to deliver the Hydrow experience to hundreds of thousands of new customers."

During his tenure as Chief Financial Officer at SimpliSafe, Drummond successfully led the home security company's financial operations through its startup period to where it is now, protecting over three million people across the United States. Prior to SimpliSafe, he spent over 10 years working in various progressive investment banking roles at boutique and bulge-bracket Wall Street institutions, where he executed over $45 billion of M&A and capital raising transactions.

Hydrow is recognized as the only connected fitness player that brings patent-protected, Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) directly to consumers' homes via instruction from world-class athletes streamed live on the water. With a total of $52 million in capital raised to date and sales skyrocketing 400%, Hydrow is positioned to disrupt the fitness industry.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Hydrow," said Ian Drummond, Chief Financial Officer. "2020 has proven to be a monumental year for connected fitness, and I'm incredibly excited to lead Hydrow's finance operations and to partner with Bruce and the team in guiding the company as it continues its growth trajectory."

For more information and updates on Hydrow, visit https://hydrow.com/ .

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's muscles compared to 44% with cycling while the rower's On the Mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class full body workout.

Media Contact:

Danielle Datre

(203) 444-7862

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrow