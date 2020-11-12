Hydrow® Appoints Gretchen Saegh-Fleming As Chief Commercial Officer

In the newly created role, Saegh-Fleming will oversee all commercial aspects of the business, developing a comprehensive omni-channel strategy and leading Hydrow's sales and marketing efforts to maximize customer acquisition, retention, and profitability. She will continue to nurture the Hydrow brand, as well as enhance the performance marketing plans to accelerate the eCommerce business.

"Gretchen is a powerhouse when it comes to her approach to customer experience and rapid growth," said Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder of Hydrow. "Not only are we delivering a unique fitness experience with unparalleled results, but also one that's inclusive and driven by our passionate team. Gretchen possesses that passion and creativity that's core to Hydrow's DNA, and we feel honored to have someone of her caliber join the executive team."

Founded in 2017, Hydrow delivers an immersive, full-body workout in half the time compared to cycling and running. More than an exercise machine, Hydrow offers live and on-demand workouts led by world-class athletes that transport users to breathtaking destinations, including London, Scotland, Miami and Boston.

"The opportunity to build a digitally-native brand and to be a part of Hydrow's hyper-growth was something I couldn't pass up. Hydrow is redefining fitness and wellness, while bringing the outdoors into consumer's homes and providing a much needed source of connection," said Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, Chief Commercial Officer of Hydrow. "As a lifelong athlete who is also passionate about accelerating brands via digital, this role couldn't be more of a perfect fit. I am thrilled to be a part of the catalytic team that will grow Hydrow into a billion dollar brand."

As the Chief Marketing Officer of L'Oréal USA, Saegh-Fleming was responsible for driving new marketing models, digital innovations and strategic partnerships across its portfolio of more than 30 iconic brands. With a proven track record in advancing business growth, she also led the direct-to-consumer eCommerce business for luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty & Fragrance, and Urban Decay as Senior Vice President of Digital and Marketing for L'Oréal USA's Luxe division.

For more information and updates on Hydrow, visit https://hydrow.com/ .

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's muscles compared to 44% with cycling while the rower's On the Mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class full body workout.

Contact:

Danielle Datre

(203) 444-7862

SOURCE Hydrow

Related Links

https://hydrow.com

