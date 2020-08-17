Hydrow Named Presenting Sponsor Of Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrow , the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower, today announced that it has been named the Presenting Sponsor of the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) National Championship, a postseason Regatta that supports the competition among top intercollegiate lightweight women's, heavyweight men's and lightweight men's rowing teams. Committed to increasing accessibility to the sport of rowing, Hydrow's sponsorship will ensure that the IRA National Championship Regatta continues to operate over the next three years, despite the severe economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected sports all over the world," said Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder of Hydrow. "We have so much respect for the IRA and its prestigious history, so partnering with the regatta to support the collegiate athletes that have dedicated themselves to the sport and ensure they have an opportunity to race for national championship annually is an honor. The accountability and camaraderie formed between rowers while preparing for and competing at the IRA are the same qualities found amongst the rowing community everywhere who support each other in their daily lives striving to be their best - be it on the water, in the classroom, as a teammate or as a member of their family and community.

Launched in 2018, Hydrow's live and on-demand workouts from world-class athletes of diverse rowing backgrounds brings an immersive experience to living rooms around the nation. With its unparalleled Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) technology, Hydrow delivers an experience that emulates the feeling of rowing on the water from your home.

"I am thrilled to announce a three-year partnership with Hydrow to be presenting sponsor of the IRA National Championship Regatta, which will fund the continuity of the Regatta and add enhancements," said Gary Caldwell, IRA Commissioner. "We all feel for the collegiate rowers who lost their spring seasons and their chance to compete at a national level this year, and for those whose programs have been compromised by the fallout from the pandemic. While this partnership can't mitigate these situations, it will contribute greatly to the future stability and integrity of the National Championship Regatta. Moving forward, we hope that all the dedicated rowers committing their bodies, hearts and minds so fully to this sport, will once again have the opportunity to compete against the best crews in the country and pursue their dreams of achievement through rowing."

Hydrow will debut its sponsorship title at the National Championship Regatta on May 28-30, 2021 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. For more information and updates on Hydrow, visit https://hydrow.com/ . For more information and updates on the IRA, visit http://irarowing.com/ .

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower. Led by world-class athletes, including some training for the U.S. National Rowing team, Hydrow delivers a live on-water rowing experience at-home that engages two times more of the body's muscles than biking or running. Now more than ever, people's over-scheduled, stressful lives leave little time for meaningful exercise and the soul-enriching opportunity to spend time outdoors. Hydrow's innovative LOR technology brings balance and peace, while simultaneously delivering a challenging workout, engaging 86% of the body's muscles compared to 44% with cycling.

About the Intercollegiate Rowing Association, Inc.

The Intercollegiate Rowing Association, Inc. (IRA) brings together institutions of higher education that compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate rowing in the United States. The IRA organizes, manages, and promotes the sport of intercollegiate rowing, and annually holds a postseason intercollegiate national rowing championship called the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) National Championship, that supports the highest level of intercollegiate competition. The oldest collegiate championship in the United States, the IRA's have been held since 1895 and serve as the National Championship for men's heavyweight, men's lightweight and women's lightweight rowing.

