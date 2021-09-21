Hydrow Welcomes New Celebrity Investors; Continues to See Strong Business Momentum

"I invested in Hydrow because pound for pound, there's no better workout out there than rowing," said Kevin Hart, Creative Director of Hydrow and founder of HartBeat Ventures. "I signed on as Creative Director because I truly believe in this machine's potential to change people's lives. You're getting so much more than a workout each time you strap in. You're shifting your mindset, and that's a powerful thing."

With almost $200 million in cumulative funding secured, this latest round of celebrity backing cements Hydrow's position as a leader in the rapidly-growing wellness space and will embolden the company to continue to redefine at-home fitness. The capital will help fuel additional innovation and global expansion to make the sport of rowing more accessible to everyone. The announcement is underscored by the continued momentum the company gained last year, with sales skyrocketing 500%.

"It is an honor to have some of the most well-regarded names in music, sports and entertainment support our crew as we strive to enhance our members' lives through the shared experience of rowing," said Bruce Smith, Founder & CEO of Hydrow. "As we continue to focus on positioning rowing as an accessible and mainstream lifestyle choice, we are excited to join forces with these exceptional people who each offer unique experiences and insights to help us in achieving this goal."

Following the appointment of several strategic new hires, including its first General Counsel, Ben Berman, and Chief Commercial Officer, Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, Hydrow is primed to continue to disrupt the wellness industry. The company's highly immersive and effective full-body workouts engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups, twice that of cycling or running. Hydrow currently offers almost 3,000 live and on-demand workouts led by world-class athletes, Olympians and Paralympians that transport users to breathtaking waterways around the world, with locales including London, Lucerne, Miami, Boston and more.

Hydrow is the leading at-home connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups, twice that of cycling or running, while the rower's On the Mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full body workout.

