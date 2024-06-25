HydroX AI Announces Closing of $4 Million Angel Funding Round and Launches EPASS

The AI Startup Aims to Deliver Safety and Security for AI Large Language Models

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroX AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup with the industry's first comprehensive all-in-one large language model (LLM) safety and security platform, today announced closing a $4 million angel round from Vitalbridge Capital, Atom Capital and noted AI expert, Qi Lu, EVP of Microsoft, former COO of Baidu.

The funding will provide the means for HydroX AI to continue LLM safety innovation, validate the market need, and further the platform's market entry goals.

The investment comes to a fast-growing segment of the exploding LLM AI market. Global LLM revenue is projected to grow to 260 billion by 2030. With that growth comes increasing safety and security risk. HydroX AI has found that a typical LLM is vulnerable to attack and compromise in as little as three months from release, meaning constant security measure updates are a must. As a result, HydroX AI sees great need and potential in the AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) sector.

"The blending of artificial intelligence with society is just starting. It raises issues beyond privacy and security, including ethics, learning, and mental effects. Looking ahead, security will be key, not just for protection but as a foundation for AI's growth," said Ben, partner at Vitalbridge Capital.

HydroX AI was created to directly address these LLM risks by providing a comprehensive platform for the evaluation, mitigation, protection, and monitoring of Large Language Model (LLM) safety and security in the four trust domains: safety, privacy, integrity and security.

Introducing EPASS - HydroX AI's Evaluation Platform for AI Safety and Security

HydroX also announces the official launch of EPASS , its cutting-edge Evaluation Platform for AI Safety and Security.

This state-of-the-art platform enables precision evaluation and management of AI models, offering detailed insights that empower users to understand and enhance the safety, security, privacy, and integrity of their AI systems. EPASS serves as a crucial tool in a landscape where robust evaluation frameworks are imperative due to the substantial ethical, social, and existential risks associated with AI technologies.

The EPASS platform facilitates:

Evaluation : Precision assessment of AI models using advanced techniques to identify vulnerabilities and ensure models meet high standards of safety and integrity. Detailed reports provide actionable insights, helping users refine AI performance and reliability.

: Precision assessment of AI models using advanced techniques to identify vulnerabilities and ensure models meet high standards of safety and integrity. Detailed reports provide actionable insights, helping users refine AI performance and reliability. Management : A user-friendly dashboard allows for effortless model management and comparison, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows for real-time monitoring and updates.

: A user-friendly dashboard allows for effortless model management and comparison, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows for real-time monitoring and updates. Leaderboard: A comprehensive ranking system that benchmarks AI models across over 30 safety and security categories, offering users critical reference points for continuous improvement.

This platform allows stakeholders across industries to manage and compare AI models with ease, enhancing decision-making and improving AI system reliability, without the need to build an expensive in-house evaluation team and infrastructure.

All standard accounts come with essential features, including one model evaluation daily, one attack method, and one evaluation per category. For those seeking advanced and comprehensive evaluations, HydroX also offers a range of customizable add-ons:

Unlimited Evaluations per Category : Dive deeper into the evaluation process with unlimited assessments for each category.

: Dive deeper into the evaluation process with unlimited assessments for each category. Category Bundles : Tailored category bundles designed to align with specific domains, streamlining the evaluation process.

: Tailored category bundles designed to align with specific domains, streamlining the evaluation process. Higher Speed : Accelerate evaluations with higher processing speeds, optimizing efficiency.

: Accelerate evaluations with higher processing speeds, optimizing efficiency. Dashboard to Visualize Results : Gain real-time insights into models' performance with intuitive dashboard interface.

: Gain real-time insights into models' performance with intuitive dashboard interface. More Attack Methods : Expand assessment capabilities with a wider array of attack methods at the clients' disposal.

: Expand assessment capabilities with a wider array of attack methods at the clients' disposal. Dedicated GPUs: Enhance processing power and efficiency with dedicated GPU resources.

HydroX AI is currently in early development engaging with major LLM companies. Several of these companies have seen notable enhancements from the platform, showcasing EPASS's potential and affirming its strategy for tackling trust issues in LLMs. These endorsements from leading LLM companies not only underline its pioneering role but also secure a first-mover advantage in the crucial, evolving field of AI safety and security.

HydroX AI was founded by Zhuo Li, former head of the Privacy and Data Protection Office at Bytedance. Before Bytedance, Li developed his expertise at Meta and LinkedIn, contributing significantly to privacy and security measures. The team, rich in safety and security veterans, includes Head of Engineering Yuji Kosuga, with deep roots in the field through experiences at companies such as LinkedIn, Google, and Meta, underscoring their profound dedication to advancing AI safety and security.

About HydroX AI LLC

Founded in 2023, HydroX AI (www.hydrox.ai) is a San Jose, California based AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM) startup with the mission to ensure a safer world through cutting-edge AI security solutions for LLM evaluation and enhancement. Their platform, the industry's first all-in-one platform for LLM safety and security, allows LLM developers to address the major LLM risk areas with development-stage tools and post deployment monitoring tools.

Check out https://www.hydrox.ai/blogs/64ab58a5-73a9-4b82-bffa-dcb2406a3efe, for a more in-depth look at how to use EPASS. Additionally, dive into our newest blog post highlighting a white paper exploring the vulnerabilities of LLMs, dissecting attack methods, and offering practical recommendations for anyone interested in AI security: https://www.hydrox.ai/blogs/818992e9-b828-45c3-b808-b69dca5a5833.

