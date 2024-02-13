Hydroxychloroquine Market to Reach $2.86 Billion by 2028 Amidst Rising Demand for Autoimmune Disease Treatments

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Feb, 2024, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydroxychloroquine market has shown a robust increase and is projected to continue its growth trajectory, moving from an impressive $2.07 billion in 2023 to an estimated value of $2.86 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is supported by the increasing need for effective malaria treatments and the drug's applications in autoimmune diseases management.

The growth can be traced back to the growing global demand for combination therapies and personalized medicine, alongside enhancements in healthcare access and governmental funding initiatives. Hydroxychloroquine's pivotal role in managing malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and the exploration of its benefits for COVID-19 treatment, has led to this sizeable market expansion.

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis is anticipated to stimulate market growth further. With the CDC reporting a rising number of arthritis cases in the United States, the anti-inflammatory properties of hydroxychloroquine are more relevant than ever. Key market players are ramping up production to meet the increasing demand and extend the range of product offerings.

Strategic efforts to expand production capacities are underway, and recent market developments signify a robust push toward meeting the burgeoning global requirements. Market giants are poised to further influence the hydroxychloroquine market, ensuring drug availability reaches new heights to cater to the growing patient population.

Key Market Insights:

  • Anticipated growth is driven by escalating demand for anti-inflammatory treatments and malaria prevention measures.
  • The report highlights increased investment in hydroxychloroquine production to satisfy augmented global demand.
  • North America leads the market share, with the Middle East forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region.
  • Comprehensive coverage of therapeutic effects, distribution channels, and future market trends are included in the research.

The hydroxychloroquine market entails detailed research revolving around production, demand, and therapeutic applications. Comprehensive regional analysis and a deep dive into key participants shape the report's extensive evaluation of current and future marketplace scenarios.

Emerging as an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders, the report provides a panoramic view of market dynamics and forecasts, equipping readers with essential data to navigate the hydroxychloroquine market landscape effectively.

Companies Profiled

  • Bayer
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  • Zydus Group
  • Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
  • Wallace Pharma
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Lupin Limited
  • Shanghai Zhongxi Sanwei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • BSE healthcare
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc
  • Sandoz International GmbH
  • Cipla Limited
  • Shenhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Macleod Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • McW Healthcare
  • Laurus Labs
  • TAJ Pharmaceuticals
  • Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • MAAN Medex
  • Cinkate Corporation
  • Concordia Healthcare
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals
  • Hetero Drugs Ltd.
  • Jubilant Generics Limited
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.
  • Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Unichem Laboratories Ltd.
  • Wockhardt Limited
  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
  • Indoco Remedies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsu1ma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global and China Automotive Operating System (OS) Industry Report 2024 - Automotive Operating Systems Forge Path to Efficiency and Security in Vehicle Operations

Global and China Automotive Operating System (OS) Industry Report 2024 - Automotive Operating Systems Forge Path to Efficiency and Security in Vehicle Operations

The "Global and China Automotive Operating System (OS) Industry Report, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Digital Mammography Global Market Report 2024 - Market Set to Grow from $1.74 Billion in 2023 to Reach $1.95 Billion by End of 2024, Registering Impressive 11% CAGR

Digital Mammography Global Market Report 2024 - Market Set to Grow from $1.74 Billion in 2023 to Reach $1.95 Billion by End of 2024, Registering Impressive 11% CAGR

The "Digital Mammography Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The latest comprehensive analysis of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.