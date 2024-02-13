Hydroxychloroquine Market to Reach $2.86 Billion by 2028 Amidst Rising Demand for Autoimmune Disease Treatments

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydroxychloroquine market has shown a robust increase and is projected to continue its growth trajectory, moving from an impressive $2.07 billion in 2023 to an estimated value of $2.86 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is supported by the increasing need for effective malaria treatments and the drug's applications in autoimmune diseases management.

The growth can be traced back to the growing global demand for combination therapies and personalized medicine, alongside enhancements in healthcare access and governmental funding initiatives. Hydroxychloroquine's pivotal role in managing malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and the exploration of its benefits for COVID-19 treatment, has led to this sizeable market expansion.

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis is anticipated to stimulate market growth further. With the CDC reporting a rising number of arthritis cases in the United States, the anti-inflammatory properties of hydroxychloroquine are more relevant than ever. Key market players are ramping up production to meet the increasing demand and extend the range of product offerings.

Strategic efforts to expand production capacities are underway, and recent market developments signify a robust push toward meeting the burgeoning global requirements. Market giants are poised to further influence the hydroxychloroquine market, ensuring drug availability reaches new heights to cater to the growing patient population.

Key Market Insights:

Anticipated growth is driven by escalating demand for anti-inflammatory treatments and malaria prevention measures.

The report highlights increased investment in hydroxychloroquine production to satisfy augmented global demand.

North America leads the market share, with the Middle East forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

leads the market share, with the forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Comprehensive coverage of therapeutic effects, distribution channels, and future market trends are included in the research.

The hydroxychloroquine market entails detailed research revolving around production, demand, and therapeutic applications. Comprehensive regional analysis and a deep dive into key participants shape the report's extensive evaluation of current and future marketplace scenarios.

Emerging as an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders, the report provides a panoramic view of market dynamics and forecasts, equipping readers with essential data to navigate the hydroxychloroquine market landscape effectively.

Companies Profiled

Bayer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Zydus Group

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Wallace Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Shanghai Zhongxi Sanwei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE healthcare

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Sandoz International GmbH

Cipla Limited

Shenhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Macleod Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

McW Healthcare

Laurus Labs

TAJ Pharmaceuticals

Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

MAAN Medex

Cinkate Corporation

Concordia Healthcare

Pfizer Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Jubilant Generics Limited

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.

Inc. Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

Wockhardt Limited

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Indoco Remedies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsu1ma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets