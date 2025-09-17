Hydroxycut Expands Accessible Weight Loss and Weight Maintenance Product Line at Walmart: New Hunger Control + Weight Loss Drink Sticks

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroxycut®, America's #1 selling weight-loss supplement brand, has officially launched a new product expanding the heritage brand's complete science backed product line dedicated to weight loss and weight maintenance. Hydroxycut Hunger Control + Weight Loss Drink Sticks are now available at all Walmart locations across the United States and on Walmart.com. The brand's newest innovation is designed to help consumers manage hunger and support their weight loss goals as part of a balanced lifestyle.

New Hydroxycut Hunger Control + Weight Loss Drink Sticks Available at Walmart

This rollout comes at a critical moment in the weight-management industry. Hydroxycut's recent research shows that 44% of consumers identify as "cautiously curious" about GLP-1s, interested but not ready to commit to a prescription or injection. Even more, both current and past GLP-1 users are increasingly turning to over-the-counter options by way of weight-loss supplements to manage hunger and maintain results, signaling a demand for effective, drug-free alternatives that are affordable and accessible.

According to Suleen Mak, Vice President of Brand and Strategy at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the parent company of Hydroxycut, launching at Walmart with Hunger Control + Weight Loss Drink Sticks marks an exciting step in a rapidly growing category. "This innovation is the perfect way to kick off our expansion at Walmart, bringing consumers a science-backed, accessible solution for hunger control, while sitting alongside our full lineup of Hydroxycut favorites. Together, these products give millions of shoppers affordable, proven options to support their wellness goals as part of everyday life."

The effectiveness of the newest product in their line up comes from SlimBiome®, a patented prebiotic and dietary fiber complex clinically shown to reduce hunger by up to 74% within 2.5 hours. underscoring its ability to help consumers stay on track with their weight-management goals.

Raza Bashir, Chief Innovation Officer at Iovate, emphasized how SlimBiome® elevates Hydroxycut's portfolio, "With Hunger Control + Weight Loss Drink Sticks, we've harnessed the science of SlimBiome® to deliver real, clinically validated appetite control in a convenient, drug-free format. For consumers who are GLP-1 curious, cycling off prescriptions, or simply seeking a sustainable long-term strategy, this product is a powerful alternative that supports results without compromise."

Hydroxycut's Walmart lineup features its bestselling weight management solutions, including Hydroxycut Hunger Control, Hydroxycut Hardcore, Hydroxycut Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, Hydroxycut Pro Clinical, and more, to meet a wide spectrum of consumer needs. The launch is supported by a 360-degree marketing campaign spanning national media, social activations, and influencer partnerships with Tara Henderson, Bailey Daugh, Madison Fisher, Amber Lancaster, and Heather McPherson, who will share authentic stories of how they incorporate Hydroxycut into their everyday wellness routines.

Hydroxycut's expansion into Walmart underscores its mission to deliver accessible, affordable, and effective weight-management solutions backed by science—ensuring that consumers have trusted options at every stage of their health journey.

Hydroxycut products are now available on Walmart.com and in stores. For more information, visit www.hydroxycut.com or follow @officialhydroxycut on TikTok and @hydroxycut on Instagram.

About Hydroxycut®

Hydroxycut® is the #1 selling weight loss supplement brand in America, with over 100 million bottles sold. For more than two decades, Hydroxycut has been helping consumers achieve their weight loss goals through a variety of innovative products backed by science and designed to fit into modern lifestyles. Hydroxycut is manufactured by Iovate Health Sciences, a leading global nutrition company dedicated to inspiring active and healthy living.

