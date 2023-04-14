Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rising demand for adhesives and sealants - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market size is forecasted to increase by USD 57.48 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for adhesives and sealants, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions, and wide application in various industries. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market

Hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market vendor analysis:

The global HTPB market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and regional vendors. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Antares Chem Pvt. Ltd., C.R. Supply Co., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Entegris Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Headworks International, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., Kunshan PG Chem Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mach I Inc., mr natural environmental group, OHAir, Orion Chem Pvt. Ltd., PapChem International LLC, RCS Rocket Motor Components Inc., RXChemicals, TotalEnergies SE, and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

C.R. Supply Co. - The company offers hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene solutions such as Poly bd, Poly ip, and EPOL.

Entegris Inc. - The company offers hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene solutions such as Aldosterone.

Evonik Industries AG - The company offers hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene solutions such as POLYVEST HT.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (rocket fuel, paints, and others), end-user (aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the rocket fuel segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. A telechelic polymer with two or more terminal hydroxyl groups, hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene is primarily utilized in the production of adhesives and coatings and as a binder in composite rocket propellants, according to its functionality. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for rocket propulsion as a result of increased space exploration, improved rocket propulsion efficiency and technology, and rising commercial space applications. The market is also expanding as a result of rising investments in space activities. Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The major driver for the growth of the HTPB market is the rising demand for adhesives and sealants.

The rising demand for adhesives and sealants in construction, packaging, transportation, and other sectors is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.

HTPB-based PU has been extensively utilized in membranes, adhesives, coatings, packing, and cushioning applications.

The demand for adhesives and sealants is expected to be driven by infrastructure development in countries such as India, China , Japan , Thailand , Indonesia , the Philippines , and others.

, , , , , and others. Such factors will boost the global HTPB market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend that is expected to positively impact the growth of the market is increased spending on space exploration.

The HTPB market's expansion is primarily driven by the high demand for solid rocket propellant. In an effort to determine whether other planets contain liquid water, precious metals, or other substances, numerous national governments have launched space exploration missions.

Space programs have recently received billions of dollars in funding from major nations such as the US, China , Russia , France , and Japan .

, , , and . In 2022, it was predicted that governments around the world would spend USD 103 billion on space projects. In 2021, the US represented the major part of the USD 54.6 billion spent all around the world on spaceflight exercises.

on space projects. In 2021, the US represented the major part of the spent all around the world on spaceflight exercises. It is anticipated that annual spending will be approximately 110 billion USD by 2030.

by 2030. Hence, because of the increase in spending on space investigation, the global HTPB market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge hampering the market growth during the forecast period is the growing demand for eco-friendly products.

The rising demand for HTPB from numerous end-user industries is driving up the production of non-biodegradable raw materials.

The primary component of HTPB is butadiene, a substance that is harmful to the environment and cannot be broken down by the body. The soil is harmed and the ecological balance is upset by these raw materials.

Hence, the demand for eco-friendly products is increasing, particularly in countries such as the US, Canada , and Germany .

, and . The use of biodegradable and less carbon-intensive materials by businesses is encouraged, which may reduce the demand for HTPB.

As a result, the global HTPB market's expansion may be stifled by the strong demand for environmentally friendly raw materials during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market vendors

Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Antares Chem Pvt. Ltd., C.R. Supply Co., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Entegris Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Headworks International, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., Kunshan PG Chem Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mach I Inc., mr natural environmental group, OHAir, Orion Chem Pvt. Ltd., PapChem International LLC, RCS Rocket Motor Components Inc., RXChemicals, TotalEnergies SE, and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

