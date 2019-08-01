Hydrus Technology Announces Appointment of New CEO

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hydrus Technology Holdings is pleased to announce that Brendan Ryan has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of HTX Solutions, LLC / Hydrus Technology (Hydrus). Brendan will lead Hydrus Technology to deliver the next stage of growth for the Company and set new benchmarks for providing sustainable and cost-effective wastewater treatment solutions to its clients.

"It is a great privilege to have been appointed by the Board to lead and grow Hydrus into a global wastewater treatment technology company. The Company has a unique and differentiated offering for the Landfill, Mining and O&G sectors. With its patented technology and proprietary work in treating Perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOA), Hydrus provides leading-edge solutions for a range of wastewater, mineral recovery and environmental remediation challenges. I look forward to working with the dedicated Hydrus team in developing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for our clients while also supporting their commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards," Brendan Ryan.

Brendan's broad professional experience has been gained through more than 30 years in the oil and gas services industry working with global and private equity entities. He has demonstrated success in the development and management of strategic opportunities and corporate alliances to create growth and scale while transforming culture for optimum organizational accountability and commitment.

Before joining Hydrus Technology, Brendan held executive leadership positions with AIRIS Wellsite Services, UTEC Survey, Bredero Shaw, Shaw Pipeline Services and FMC Smith Systems.

About Hydrus Technology (HTX):

Hydrus Technology Holdings Pty Ltd (Hydrus), is a wastewater treatment technology company founded in Australia with its U.S. headquarters in Houston, Texas. Hydrus is at the leading edge of a paradigm shift in wastewater treatment. The company has developed advanced, resource-efficient, flexible electrochemical technologies with broad application across industries including landfill, mining, industrial, oil & gas, and food production. Hydrus' unique and patented technology is suitably positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for some of the world's most difficult to treat commercial, natural resource, and environmental wastewater. For more information about Hydrus, visit www.hydrustech.com.

