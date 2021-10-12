Hydrus7 Labs announces first ever Hackathon

NAMPA, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrus7 Labs , a technology-based startup, has announced its first ever global hackathon, which will take place on Oct 14th, 2021. They are launching their new application called ESALR under GNP technology with the mission to create solutions to address real-world problems in the domain of cyber security,. Developers and teams can register for the event on https://hydrus7hackathon.bemyapp.com/

Despite the uncertain events of a global pandemic, the innovation and ability to transcend one's thought into world-class solutions for the global community continue to grow amidst various genius minds. Hydrus7 Labs were able to put together their team to bring out this revolutionary technology to the world, and have initiated a world-class hackathon to call out to the developers, coders, and people in the cyber security domain across the globe. This event is being managed by Hackathon.com and BeMyApp team, which is the world's leading name in organizing Hackathons globally.

With the rapidly changing landscape of the digital revolution, concerns over cyber security are increasing day by day. With increasing exposure, new technologies, innovations in blockchain and artificial intelligence, the world is moving to a completely wireless and paper-free era. Hydrus7 labs claim ESALR (Encryption Security Algorithm with Lossless Reduction) to be the world's most secured algorithm in the domain of cyber security.

Hydrus7 Labs Hackathon

About the event:

This is a virtual event taking place on Oct 14th 2021 on a global platform where developers register to participate. This is a single-day event with a series of events lined up with interesting workshops regarding ESALR technology and a keynote address from the industry experts.

Understanding the current circumstances around the world, this event has been moved to a completely virtual format, which allows people to participate globally. Hydrus7 Labs invites any developers, coders, cyber security enthusiasts from around the world. The winner who successfully decrypts their algorithm will qualify to win a sum of $ 250,000 USD.

This event holds various opportunities for the participants apart from the hack. There will be a detailed workshop on the ESALR technology for the participants. While the main event of the Hackathon is occurring, the company has also initiated the Hydrus7 Launchpad platform to give opportunity for tech startups, entrepreneurs, and developers to present their projects and ideas related to cyber security and AI domain-related technologies. The top five applications will be selected to present and showcase their ideas in front of the investors and sponsors at the day of the event. The best project will be selected for mentoring as well as investment opportunities.

"We are introducing the world's most secured algorithm in the domain of cyber security. We are making an open challenge through this hackathon and are confident that no one can decrypt our algorithm despite their best efforts. This is a revolutionary technology and will be a game changer in the history of processing information exchange. We are really excited and expecting a global turnout for participation", - said Dr. Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Hydrus7 Labs.

About Hydrus7 Labs

Hydrus7 Labs is a technology startup which has launched its fourth generation of blockchain in the month of Dec 2020.

Hydrus7 is built with robust advancements in a more structured and scalable manner with the help of AI, ML, Data Compression in Blocks, Sharding, and many other cutting-edge technologies.

These technological developments make it possible to overcome the distant dream of better and faster interchain data exchange. It has helped in instantly verifying transactions. Hydrus7 blockchain ensures that these capabilities like atomic swaps, stable side chains with an easy mechanism to add transaction nodes, and the ability to add multilayered consensus algorithms, will lead to a strong, secure, fast, and intelligent Blockchain. For more information, you can visit https://www.hydrus7.org/ or follow @Hydrus7Labs on Twitter.

SOURCE Hydrus7 Labs