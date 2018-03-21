Hyfit Launches Next-Gen IoT Personal Smart Gym

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyfit is the world's first wearable IoT gym that brings a new level of technology to fitness tracking and personal exercise training. Forbes positively reviewed Hyfit's resistance bands, IoT tracking, and wireless charging and calls Hyfit, "a smart piece of workout equipment that is adapting to the hyper-connected world we live in." Hyfit consists of a wearable fitness tracker integrated with customizable tension cords that deliver a full body workout program guided through more than 250 specialized video tutorials. The product launches today on Kickstarter and will begin shipping next month, in April 2018. Early backers can pre-order the gym at a significant discount.

Hyfit Personal Gym Hyfit Personal Gym

Leveraging the latest in wearable health technologies, Hyfit combines essential accelerometer readings with deeper analysis of body tension, strength building, BMI, fat burn, calorie burn, heart rate and other critical measurements of your exercise progress. The unique tension cord design combines aerobic exercises with strength training, providing a fully versatile personal gym in a small, transportable package usable in any environment as displayed in the Hyfit product launch video. Hyfit CEO Guy Bar, now based in Los Angeles, was an avid TRX user before starting a fitness equipment business, and then decided to develop a product infused with modern technologies. "Hyfit gives the user more insight and detailed information on how their workout affects their body -- and what results they are achieving each day -- than any other wearable exercise product to-date," said Bar. "Combining the most advanced fitness measurement technology with the convenience and versatility of tension cord training, we were able to create a truly portable and comprehensive personal gym experience that can be used anywhere, any time."

Hyfit's mission is to become the future of how people incorporate fitness into their everyday lives. Its integration of a wearable device with a portable and compact piece of equipment that can be taken anywhere, helps to keep users motivated. With a customized update to the traditional gym environment, Hyfit goes where you go with technology that is able to track your progress in real-time, ensuring you get the best feedback and make the most of your workouts. Hyfit is available now on Kickstarter.

For more information about Hyfit, please contact 192191@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Ben Bloch

192191@email4pr.com

323-251-4333

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyfit-launches-next-gen-iot-personal-smart-gym-300617755.html

SOURCE Hyfit

Related Links

http://www.hyfit.co

