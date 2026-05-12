HYFIX Announces Availability of H1P Positioning, Navigation, and Open-Compute Module for Small Unmanned Systems

Evaluation kit sign-ups and product details available at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026, May 12–14, Booth 34005

DETROIT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYFIX Spatial Intelligence today announced the immediate availability of samples and evaluation kits for the H1P Positioning, Navigation, and Open-Compute Module for small unmanned systems. The announcement will be showcased at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026 (Booth 34005), the leading industry event for autonomy and robotics.

The H1P integrates HYFIX's H1 Autonomous Systems Chip into a compact, industry-standard form factor, enabling straightforward integration into existing small unmanned aircraft designs while consolidating multiple electronic subsystems into a single module.

"H1P is about bringing the core systems of a drone into one place," said Mike Horton, CEO of HYFIX. "Instead of treating positioning, navigation, and compute as separate problems, we've integrated them at the silicon level. That simplifies integration, improves reliability, and gives developers more control over how their systems perform in the real world."

Strengthening the U.S. Drone Supply Chain

The global drone supply chain remains heavily dependent on non-U.S. vendors. Recent policy developments, including the Federal Communications Commission Covered List, are driving increased emphasis on sourcing components from trusted domestic suppliers.

The HYFIX H1 is a U.S.-designed autonomous systems chip that replaces multiple discrete drone electronics, improving supply chain security and simplifying system architecture. Building on this foundation, the H1P module delivers a higher level of integration than traditional GNSS and PNT modules, supporting scalable, high-volume U.S. drone manufacturing.

Dual-Antenna GNSS and Integrated Sensor Fusion

At its core, the H1P is a positioning, navigation, and open-compute module purpose-built for the demands of small unmanned systems. It features dual RF ports with native support for dual-antenna GNSS operation and more than 800 hardware tracking channels.

The system supports all major global navigation satellite systems, including new signals from low Earth orbit (LEO) like Pulsar, the next-era navigation service by Xona.

"GNSS alone is no longer sufficient for modern unmanned systems operating in contested and degraded environments," said Bryan Chan, Co-founder and VP of Strategy at Xona. "With support for Pulsar's high-power, authenticated signals, HYFIX is setting a new baseline for precision and resilience in a module ready for real-world deployment."

LEO satellite signals can be significantly stronger than traditional GNSS, and when combined with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor fusion, the H1P is designed to improve resilience against jamming and operation in degraded environments. The module also incorporates trusted correction data from GEODNET to support anti-spoofing and high-accuracy real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning.

Dual-CPU Architecture and Open Compute Platform

The H1P is built on the H1 Autonomous Systems Chip, designed to consolidate flight-critical electronics into a unified platform. It is compatible with the PX4 Autopilot ecosystem and runs the NuttX operating system.

In addition to flight control and navigation, the module provides onboard compute and I/O resources, enabling deeper system integration and customization. The H1P is delivered in a compact 17 × 22 mm surface-mount form factor, making it physically compatible with many existing GNSS modules.

Availability

HYFIX will be conducting live demonstrations and accepting evaluation kit sign-ups for qualified customers at Booth 34005 during AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026.

About HYFIX Spatial Intelligence, Inc.

HYFIX Spatial Intelligence is a U.S.-based semiconductor company building American-made autonomous systems chips for drones and robotics. Its technology integrates flight control, precise positioning, secure communications, and onboard intelligence into a single platform, enabling safer, more reliable, and more affordable autonomous systems. HYFIX is focused on reshoring critical hard-tech innovation and manufacturing to the United States. For more information, visit https://hyfix.ai/

SOURCE HYFIX