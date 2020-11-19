HyGear signs a long-term Gas-as-a-Service contract for hydrogen with Messer in Czech Republic

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HyGear, a specialist in on-site hydrogen generation and supply, has entered into a new long-term partnership with Messer, the largest family-run industrial gases specialist worldwide. In the agreement, HyGear and Messer will jointly supply high purity hydrogen to two end-users concurrently. Global Tungsten & Powders spol. s r.o. (GTP) and OSRAM Česká republika s.r.o..

HyGear's Hy.GEN technology offers significant benefits in costs and environmental impact when compared to trucked hydrogen. However, combining this technology with partially trucked hydrogen by Messer, gives the overall best alternative for the end user, as the full utilization of its capacity reduces the overall investment and allows to comply to fluctuating demands at the same time.

The contract is based on HyGear's Gas-as-a-Service model, in which the company retains ownership of the systems and remains responsible for the operation and maintenance of the technology them at the customers site. A model that has proven to work well for many industrial customers worldwide.

"We are glad to become a long-term partner with Messer as one of the leading industrial gas suppliers. This contract demonstrates the attractiveness of our Gas-as-a-Service model and the additional benefits that can be achieved by teaming up with a world class industrial gas company like Messer. This is in line with our mission to decentralize hydrogen production globally," comments Niels Lanser, HyGear's Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are proud that together with HyGear we are able to offer to our longstanding customers GTP and OSRAM solution, which combines delivery of hydrogen produced on-site and from tube trailers. Such solution brings highest level of flexibility and reliability of Hydrogen delivery to our customers," stressed by Jaromir Köppl, Commercial Director of Messer Technogas, Czech Republic.

"The modular design of the on-site units and the easy scalability to future needs were key arguments for the decision for HyGear and Messer. Knowing that the back-up via trucks will be realized by our long-term partner for technical gases, Messer, was also a positive driver in the risk assessment for this project. The overall reduced number of trucks is also an important aspect for both, the environmental footprint and safety on the roads. In our economically demanding times, we are looking forward to continuing our cooperation with strong partners who are experts in their respective field of industry," said Mr Andreas Schön, Managing Director for Bruntál Operations of Global Tungsten & Powders, Czech Republic.

About HyGear

HyGear's mission is to establish local hydrogen sources globally. The company developed cutting-edge technologies for on-site generation of industrial gases and recycling of spent gases from the end-user's process. By combining these technologies with traditional supply methods, HyGear guarantees the most optimal hydrogen supply in terms of cost, reliability and environmental impact. These services are provided in the existing industrial gases market as well as the upcoming market of hydrogen energy.

HyGear has offices in The Netherlands and Singapore. The company is listed on the Dutch NPEX stock exchange (HYG).

About Messer

Messer was founded in 1898 and today is the world's largest owner-managed and privately held specialist for industrial, medical and specialty gases. Under the brand 'Messer - Gases for Life' the company offers products and services in a total of 40 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The international activities are directed from Bad Soden near Frankfurt am Main. Stefan Messer, CEO and owner of the Messer Group, works together with the 11,000 employees worldwide according to defined principles. These include customer and employee orientation, responsible behavior, corporate responsibility and excellence, as well as trust and respect.

