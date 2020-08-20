Hygeia Solutions Partners Expands Joint Venture with the Addition of Geocent

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygeia Solutions Partners is excited to announce the addition of Geocent to the successful joint venture (JV). The Hygeia JV was formed in 2012 of four industry-leading information technology (IT) companies: IntelliDyne, Govplace, ERT, and Argentys Informatics. The partner companies have operated in concert to leverage diverse yet complementary offerings to deliver innovative, comprehensive, health IT solutions, including capabilities in engineering, science, integration, enterprise infrastructure services and application development.

The addition of Geocent brings a mix of innovative technology solutions and high-end engineering services to Hygeia. "Geocent exists at the intersection of technology and engineering where we meld disciplines to craft innovative, future-focused solutions that fundamentally change how industries evolve," said CEO, Dr. Bobby Savoie. "The Hygeia-Geocent partnership is a powerful combination. Hygeia's understanding of complex health IT interactions coupled with an agile, collaborative approach is uniquely complementary to how Geocent works. We believe this helps to generate industry-leading engineering, and technology solutions and platforms, placing our customers on the best path for mission success."

In addition to enterprise technology solutions, Geocent broadens Hygeia's offerings and customer base through their engineering qualifications, application development experience, and customer intimacy.

"Geocent brings additional synergy and energy to the Hygeia team," said Ed Abner, IntelliDyne COO and Hygeia Managing Member. "This is a high energy, highly successful organization looking to join forces with Hygeia to make a difference. They are fully integrated into the team, and we are looking forward to collaborating on future efforts together."

Hygeia is a joint venture formed by Govplace, Argentys Informatics, IntelliDyne, ERT, and Geocent to fuse and build on the competencies of these five leaders in their domains of IT service. Hygeia partners have supported IT customers for over 20 years, providing IT Support Services, systems engineering, infrastructure, and Big Data informatics. Learn more at hygeiasp.com

