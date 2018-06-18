Hygieia Announces Data From Clinical Trial Evaluating The d-Nav® Insulin Guidance Service To Be Presented at the American Diabetes Association's Annual Scientific Sessions

The abstract, "Digitally Enhanced Insulin Therapy—A Multicenter Clinical Trial", will be presented in an oral session by Israel Hodish, M.D., Ph.D., an endocrinologist, assistant professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan, and co-founder of Hygieia. The presentation will highlight data from a multicenter, 1:1 randomized, controlled clinical trial assessing the effectiveness and safety of the d-Nav Service among people with Type 2 diabetes in comparison to close follow-up by diabetes specialists.

"Hygieia's presence at one of the world's largest diabetes meeting is important validation of our work to lessen the burden of disease for people living with Type 2 diabetes by helping improve their clinical outcomes and achieve cost savings with the d-Nav Service," said Eran Bashan, Ph.D., Hygieia CEO.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, June 25, 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Session: Innovations in Insulin Formulation and Delivery

Abstract Title: 353-OR - Digitally Enhanced Insulin Therapy—A Multicenter Clinical Trial

Presenter: Israel Hodish, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan

Location: W415D (Valencia Ballroom), Orange County Convention Center

About the d-Nav Insulin Guidance Service

The Hygieia d-Nav Insulin Guidance Service combines smart cloud-based technology and a small team of healthcare professionals to support primary care physicians and help people with diabetes achieve improved health. The d-Nav Service provides personalized adjustments to enhance and simplify insulin dosing, maximizing its effectiveness for patients and the physicians who prescribe it. The Service has demonstrated ability to sustain hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) reductions for at least five years.

About Hygieia

Hygieia is a digital insulin enhancement company dedicated to making insulin therapy easier for everyone involved. The company is based in Livonia, Michigan, and has a wholly owned subsidiary in Northern Ireland. More information is available at www.hygieia.com

