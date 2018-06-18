Hygieia Announces Data From Clinical Trial Evaluating The d-Nav® Insulin Guidance Service To Be Presented at the American Diabetes Association's Annual Scientific Sessions

LIVONIA, Mich., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygieia, a digital insulin enhancement company dedicated to making insulin therapy easier for everyone involved, announced today that the company will present clinical trial data evaluating the use of its d-Nav® Insulin Guidance Service among people with Type 2 diabetes at the 78th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), which will be held June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.
The abstract, "Digitally Enhanced Insulin Therapy—A Multicenter Clinical Trial", will be presented in an oral session by Israel Hodish, M.D., Ph.D., an endocrinologist, assistant professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan, and co-founder of Hygieia. The presentation will highlight data from a multicenter, 1:1 randomized, controlled clinical trial assessing the effectiveness and safety of the d-Nav Service among people with Type 2 diabetes in comparison to close follow-up by diabetes specialists.
"Hygieia's presence at one of the world's largest diabetes meeting is important validation of our work to lessen the burden of disease for people living with Type 2 diabetes by helping improve their clinical outcomes and achieve cost savings with the d-Nav Service," said Eran Bashan, Ph.D., Hygieia CEO.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Date: Monday, June 25, 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Session: Innovations in Insulin Formulation and Delivery
Abstract Title: 353-OR - Digitally Enhanced Insulin Therapy—A Multicenter Clinical Trial
Presenter: Israel Hodish, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan
Location: W415D (Valencia Ballroom), Orange County Convention Center
About the d-Nav Insulin Guidance Service
The Hygieia d-Nav Insulin Guidance Service combines smart cloud-based technology and a small team of healthcare professionals to support primary care physicians and help people with diabetes achieve improved health. The d-Nav Service provides personalized adjustments to enhance and simplify insulin dosing, maximizing its effectiveness for patients and the physicians who prescribe it. The Service has demonstrated ability to sustain hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) reductions for at least five years.
About Hygieia
Hygieia is a digital insulin enhancement company dedicated to making insulin therapy easier for everyone involved. The company is based in Livonia, Michigan, and has a wholly owned subsidiary in Northern Ireland. More information is available at www.hygieia.com
Media Contact:
Michele Parisi
Forward Health Communications, Inc.
925-429-1850 (office)
925-864-5028 (cell)
mparisi@forwardhealthinc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hygieia-announces-data-from-clinical-trial-evaluating-the-d-nav-insulin-guidance-service-to-be-presented-at-the-american-diabetes-associations-annual-scientific-sessions-300667166.html
SOURCE Hygieia
Share this article