Hylan Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces today the addition of Joe Cooney and Leon Markham to its Executive Leadership team. Both established industry veterans with extensive experience in construction, Cooney will join Hylan Datacom and Electrical (HDE) as President while Markham joins Hylan as Vice President of Business Development, focusing on new growth opportunities in the western US region. As of Feb. 1, former HDE President, John S. DiLeo Jr., has transitioned fully into his current role of Vice Chairman of the Hylan Board of Directors.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Cooney previously held a variety of executive positions both in New York and New Jersey, including positions with Fortune 500 companies Verizon and Hewlett Packard, as well as Unity Electric NJ. This prepares him well to serve as president of HDE, a company whose 60 plus year history is deeply rooted in the New York metro area. His experience consists largely of electrical and telecom construction, maintenance and project management, as well as over 20 years of P&L management. As President of HDE, Cooney will work closely with HDE leadership in the office and in the field, to continue to find new work and new customers, improve operations and remove administrative burdens from field leaders so they can do what they do best – deliver exceptional results for Hylan customers.

"When we began the search for my successor, we wanted to be sure that whoever we selected had a long history of executive experience in our industry, as well as experience working in New York," says DiLeo. "After an extensive search, we met Joe who has all of the relevant experience we were looking for. And after spending some time with him, we knew he would be an excellent cultural fit as well, able to use his leadership skills to bring Hylan to the next level."

"I am honored and humbled to join the HDE team as President, following in the great footsteps of John DiLeo, truly a dynamic force in this industry, and continue his legacy of exemplary service, hard work, and dedication to his team and customers," says Cooney. "With a rich history of over 60 years, Hylan was founded on the principles of a powerful work ethic and strong customer-centric approach, and I look forward to carrying on this tradition of excellence and continuing to grow and improve the company, with a stellar team by my side."

Joining the team as VP of Business Development - West, Markham boasts 21 years of telecommunications experience and initially entered the industry working on a construction crew. He has hands-on experience in the field and has also acted as a construction inspector for an engineering firm and a contractor. This has allowed him to develop skills in the design and implementation of copper, coax and fiber networks as well as road, dark fiber, long haul and DAS builds and more. In his new role, Markham will be responsible for driving new revenue opportunities for Hylan, focused on the western US region.

"I am excited to join such a dynamic, skilled and customer-focused company and look forward to playing an integral role in Hylan's growth as we expand across the US," comments Markham. "My extensive experience both in the field and in the planning processes allow me to thoroughly understand day to day operations at Hylan, build strong foundational partnerships between our operations and customer teams, and identify and bring forth new opportunities for expansion and increased revenue, all in the interest of keeping with Hylan goals of better serving and executing projects for an exceptional customer experience."

"The addition of both Cooney and Markham to the Hylan executive team adds a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to our leadership," says Joe Cecin, CEO of Hylan. "They are both established industry veterans who I am confident will use their leadership skills and experience to lead Hylan into the future. Their perspectives and insight will add tremendous value to our team in 2021 and beyond."

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2021 and beyond. Visit https://hylan.com or more information.

