Hylan Collaborates with OneConnect to Implement RingCentral's Unified Communications Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan, a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces the company has partnered with the telecommunications and technology consulting firm, OneConnect , to secure a new, complete Unified Communications (UC) solution with enterprise Voice over IP capabilities for Hylan. Leveraging its multiple partnerships with the top technology and IT providers worldwide, OneConnect consulted with Hylan to research and explore secure, compliant UC solutions to consolidate voice, data, video and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)/mobility management. Following the stringent selection process, Hylan selected RingCentral , the leading global cloud communications provider, to provide the company with its innovative UC solution, which includes unified messaging, presence, audio, video and web conferencing, contact center and fax.

"OneConnect took care of everything for us - soup to nuts," comments Robert Bianco , VP of Business Development for Hylan. "OneConnect brought multiple UC/Voice providers into our offices for interactive demonstrations, allowing our team to make the best choice for our company's phone system that would integrate seamlessly throughout our headquarters, and scale to accommodate all of our Hylan Companies. RingCentral sets the standard for all of the hosted voice services - and I think that came across loud and clear with the company's demonstration for Hylan."

Hylan is the parent company to Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Down Under Construction, Hylan West, Western Utility and Arcturus Telecom. Presently, RingCentral has integrated services into the Hylan and Hylan Datacom & Electrical offices in New York and New Jersey and plans to extend into the offices of the parent company's other locations throughout the US.

"Here at OneConnect, we treat all of our customers' challenges as though they are our own and we are dedicated to ensuring that companies like Hylan are provided with the best-in-class telecom and technology services, efficiently and affordably. We operate as a business' single point of contact and under the mission that our clients are to receive the very best customer service in the industry, backed by solid business partnerships, such as ours with RingCentral," states Jeff Fiori, President of OneConnect. "After a comprehensive search of the providers to suit Hylan's needs, RingCentral proved to be the most fitting. RingCentral is very customer focused and met all of Hylan's interoffice requirements, including offering a solution that can easily scale as Hylan continues to grow."

OneConnect helps its customers to make the right cloud, telecom, energy and security decisions, offering technology to keep businesses running today and helping them scale for the future. To learn more, visit https://www.oneconnectinc.com/ .

For more information on Hylan, and its full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services, visit www.hylan.com .

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to five divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Arcturus Telecom, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical nearly 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2019 and beyond. Hylan's senior leadership team includes Joe Cecin (CEO); Scott Gindea (CFO); Robert Bianco (VP of Business Development); Robert DiLeo (Chairman of the Board); John DiLeo (Vice Chairman of the Board); and Bill LaPerch (Director). For more information visit Hylan.com .

About OneConnect

OneConnect partners with leading cloud, security, network and IT suppliers, providing customized solutions to businesses of all sizes, regardless of where they operate. The OneConnect team advises, advocates and supports over 600 existing customers with IT initiatives, acting on their behalf, with only their clients' best interest in mind. With a team of seasoned IT professionals, OneConnect helps guide companies to make the right technology decisions, allowing clients to focus on higher priorities, which saves them time, money and improves their bottom line. OneConnect is headquartered in Clifton Park, accompanied by a distributed workforce to support all of our clients, regardless of where they are located. Learn more at https://www.oneconnectinc.com/ .

