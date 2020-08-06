Hylan Datacom & Electrical Wins 2020 Best Electrician Award

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces today that the Best Electrician Awards judging panel of industry specialists has honored Hylan Datacom & Electrical with the 2020 Best Electrician Award for the Hylan Company's outstanding service and craftsmanship, notably in the Staten Island area. Partnering with only the best electrical contractors, the Best Electrician Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. This winner is selected annually and receives various perks including an exclusive business listing on BestElectricianAwards.com, a website badge, award certificate, and more.

"The Best Electrician Awards group wishes the best for Hylan Datacom & Electrical in the 2020-2021 season and sincere congratulations on its winning of this prestigious award," comments Rich Shaffer, Awards Specialist for the Best Company Awards .

Founded in 1960 as a small Staten Island electrical contracting company by John DiLeo, Sr., Hylan Datacom & Electrical today is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ and maintains offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including its Sanford Duskin Memorial Training Center, a 14,000 square foot state-of-the-art training facility in Long Island City, NY. Today, the company is led by President John DiLeo, Jr ; and Robert DiLeo, Chairman of the Board for Hylan. Hylan Datacom & Electrical specializes in Datacom/Splicing, Utility Construction, DAS and Small Cell, and Electrical Construction and Maintenance services.

"We are pleased to receive this acknowledgement of 2020 Best Staten Island Electrician Award for Hylan Datacom & Electrica l, particularly as we celebrate our 60-year anniversary proudly serving the telecommunications and construction industries," comments DiLeo. "Founded on the principles of a powerful work ethic and a strong customer-centric approach, and we are proud to carry this tradition of excellence into 2020 and promote our award of excellence. As with every accomplishment, we express our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners, stakeholders and our Hylan family, and will continue to work hard to serve their best interests."

For more information, visit https://hylandatacom.com/ .

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2020 and beyond. Visit https://hylan.com or more information.

