Hylan Launches 'Hylan Academy' - A Comprehensive Utility Construction Training and Employee Development Program

Hylan Academy aims to quickly and efficiently train construction workers in the complex utility builds that the company

Slade Ottney, President of Hylan West, a division of Hylan, has led the company in the launch of Hylan Academy. "We could not be more excited about the launch of Hylan Academy, a cutting-edge program that will be a great way to quickly and effectively bring more skilled workers into our industry," says Ottney. "The extensive curriculum will focus on the education of industry best practice methodology to build and prepare a sustainable construction-capable workforce to be more efficient in a shorter timeframe with the experience to mitigate work loss time due to return trips or quality issues."

The utility construction industry, much like any trade industry, requires skilled workers to perform the craft. This comes with various levels of success based on the mentorship and training abilities of those that come before us to hand down the qualities of productive workmanship.

"At Hylan, we truly value our employees," says Joe Cecin, CEO of Hylan. "We need to make sure that our existing Hylan Family is supported in the field, and we want to be sure that all of the new trainees feel comfortable and have a handle on our operations. Hylan Academy will ensure both of these goals are achieved, and the program supports our core values. We are very excited to get started and do our part to ensure a more sustainable workforce both for Hylan and for the industry as a whole."



About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction, and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical over 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2021 and beyond. Visit https://hylan.com or more information.

