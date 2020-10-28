Hylan Links with New Yorkers for 5G Coalition

From remote learning and working to telehealth visits and virtual gatherings, New Yorkers need dependable online access Tweet this

The pandemic has laid bare the realities of the digital divide and made clear that connectivity is a right, not a privilege. From remote learning and working to telehealth visits and virtual social gatherings, New Yorkers need dependable and secure online access.

A leader in smart city projects and initiatives throughout the U.S., Hylan is the parent to four companies that include Hylan West, Down Under Construction, Western Utility and Hylan Datacom & Electrical, covering 17 markets. Founded 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services. The company is led by CEO Joe Cecin and Robert DiLeo, Chairman of the Board for Hylan.

Partnering with private companies and government agencies and collaborating with top carriers to upgrade wireless infrastructure and existing deployments, Hylan Datacom & Electrical has installed more than 10,000 small cell nodes in the tristate area. "These important installations are key to densifying networks in preparation for 5G," says John DiLeo, Hylan Datacom & Electrical president.

"Hylan is thrilled to become a member of New Yorkers for 5G at such a pivotal time," states Robert Bianco, vice president of business development at Hylan. "High-speed online access is more important than ever before, and it is crucial that today's connectivity investments lay the foundation for even greater advances tomorrow."

"We welcome Hylan to our coalition, as the company is a significant addition to the growing number of organizations and individuals embracing next-generation connectivity in New York," says New Yorkers for 5G spokeswoman Caitlin Brookner. "We are working collectively to strengthen the state's economy and create a brighter future for millions of families, communities and businesses. We hope more companies will follow Hylan's lead and join the effort."

When fully deployed, 5G will impact every aspect of modern life, bringing innovations and download speeds that will transform the way New Yorkers work, travel, learn, access critical services and more.

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia. The Hylan Group is supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners. Visit https://hylan.com or more information.

About New Yorkers for 5G

New Yorkers for 5G was formed to educate residents, businesses and decision-makers about the importance of next-generation connectivity and advocate for policies that facilitate its success around the state. Its members represent a broad array of businesses, organizations and individuals from every corner of the Empire State. For more information -- including details about how to join -- please visit https://nyersfor5g.com .

