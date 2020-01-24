Hyland Announces CFO Retirement and Succession Plan

"The opportunity to serve Hyland, our shareholders, employees, customers and partners has been a privilege for which I will always be thankful," said Chris Hyland. "It's the people that have made this journey such an enjoyable one."

"Chris has been an incredibly effective CFO for Hyland and an amazing collaborator and friend for me personally," said Bill Priemer, President and CEO at Hyland. "I am thrilled to be able to continue to partner with Chris in his capacity as Chairman of Hyland's Board of Directors. I am equally excited to have the opportunity to work even more closely with Nancy, who is exceptionally qualified and prepared to become Hyland's next Chief Financial Officer."

Ms. Person is currently Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Hyland and brings more than 25 years of experience to her new appointment. Ms. Person joined Hyland in 2010 having previously worked at KeyBank, Charter One Bank and Deloitte.

"Chris has been an extraordinary mentor to me," said Nancy Person. "I have a deep respect for what he has achieved as CFO, and look forward to building on his accomplishments that helped make Hyland the industry leader it is today."

"On behalf of Thoma Bravo and Hyland's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Chris for his partnership since Thoma Bravo's initial investment in 2007," said Seth Boro, Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Under his leadership, Hyland has experienced tremendous growth and has evolved into an industry leading, world-class software company. We are thrilled that Chris will be continuing in his role as Chairman of Hyland. We congratulate Nancy on her new role as CFO, and look forward to working with her in this capacity."

