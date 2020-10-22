Hyland completes acquisition of Alfresco
Oct 22, 2020, 09:13 ET
CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has completed its acquisition of Alfresco, a content services platform and solutions provider. The successful transaction close brings the entire Alfresco business, including all technology and products, under Hyland.
The acquisition furthers Hyland's vision to become the world's leading content services provider, expanding its global footprint with additional customers, partners and employees with extensive industry experience. The addition of Alfresco's solutions augments Hyland's range of content services offerings and provides new opportunities to engage with the open-source community for product innovation.
"We are thrilled to welcome our new customers, employees and partners to the Hyland community," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. "We're committed to extending Hyland's culture of support, collaboration and innovation as we work to build lasting relationships. Our integration strategy will ensure full support for Alfresco solutions, enabling organizations to derive the most value from their digital transformation investments."
Hyland's track record of innovation, reputation for customer satisfaction and breadth of platform capabilities provide organizations with the resources they need to support new and evolving ways of working. Leveraging the most comprehensive content services portfolio available — including Hyland RPA, intelligent capture offerings, healthcare enterprise imaging and more — customers have access to flexible, low-code technology that will grow with them into the future.
"At Hyland, the Alfresco platform will continue to grow and to serve customers' evolving business needs," Priemer said. "Alfresco customers can confidently continue to use and expand their Alfresco solutions, whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud."
Future Alfresco versions will enable customers to seamlessly leverage other areas of the Hyland portfolio. These include Hyland Experience Platform (HxP) — the recently launched, next-generation, cloud-based platform — and newly developed HxP components, such as Hyland Experience Capture.
For more information about Hyland's acquisition of Alfresco and its modern technology platform to support digital transformation, visit Hyland.com.
