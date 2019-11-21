Hyland Healthcare Advisory Councils Surface Top Tech Trends

CLEVELAND, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions for organizations across the globe, and three of the company's advisory councils came together during Hyland's annual user conference, CommunityLIVE, to discuss leading issues in healthcare IT. Major themes discussed reflect the most pressing needs and top trends in the industry, including cloud-hosted solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and optimizing existing technology investments such as electronic health records (EHRs) and enterprise imaging systems.

The three advisory councils consist of Hyland Healthcare customers who represent large healthcare systems to small community hospitals, and utilize a variety of electronic medical records and other technology. Major trends identified across the groups include:

Cloud: as recently as last year, there was some interest in cloud, but now healthcare CIOs and CMIOs are exploring how soon they could get many of their applications into the cloud. This can mean an organization moves their entire infrastructure into their own cloud data center; uses a more public cloud but still handles all the management themselves; or leverages a privately-hosted solution like Hyland's Global Cloud Services.



Organizations are now more ready to adopt the cloud because of growing costs and liability with on premise solutions. Also, major ERP providers are increasingly moving to the cloud, which drives a need to have other enterprise software solutions in the same environments.



AI: The AI discussion in healthcare has long focused on clinical applications, but organizations now also recognize the benefit of machine learning and AI for operational and back office functions. There are many repetitive processes that can be automated, saving stretched office staff more time for critical thinking and exceptions. Solutions like Hyland's new partnership with robotic process automation leader, Blue Prism can streamline activities like invoice processing and HR functions. Intelligent capture solutions like Brainware also offer machine learning to rapidly ingest, index and archive documents, making clinical or operational data readily available across healthcare organizations.

Optimization: healthcare organizations have made deep investments in legacy systems, such as EHRs, that often cannot and should not be immediately replaced. When upgrades are needed or better technologies become available, organizations need seamless integrations to optimize and enhance their functionality for years to come. For example, when organizations seek HIM optimization, integrating the scanning, extracting and indexing of external documents with existing systems is one way to add significant capabilities without overhauling the entire tech stack. Similarly, enterprise imaging solutions including vendor-neutral archives or universal viewers can also connect disparate imaging archives to make content available across departments.

"The importance of Hyland Healthcare's advisory councils can't be overstated. These knowledgeable professionals take time to share their day-to-day experiences and practical insights so our team can continue building software solutions that respond to real-world needs," said Susan deCathelineau, senior vice president of global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "It's inspiring to hear from experts who interact with patients as well as those who manage the business side of healthcare organizations. We apply findings from our advisory councils to help all our customers address key initiatives like patient engagement and operational efficiencies to improve today's healthcare delivery system."

For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland