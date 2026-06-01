Hyland Helps Erie Insurance Turn Unstructured Content into Action to Support Nearly 7 Million Policies

A human‑led, AI‑enabled approach turns unstructured content into trusted operational intelligence, helping teams move faster, work smarter, and better support customers at scale

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The unstructured content challenge in insurance is one of the most acute in any industry, and the data is striking. With nearly 7 million policies in force as the 12th largest auto insurer and 11th largest home insurer in the US, Erie Insurance is no stranger to these challenges, with some 80% of the company's documents falling under the category of unstructured content. This includes the millions of documents in the form of emails, text documents, research, legal reports, voice recordings, and more that insurers rely on to process claims.



To help overcome this challenge, Erie Insurance is partnering with Hyland, deploying the Content Innovation Cloud™ to AI‑enable the company's unstructured content and turn it into trusted operational intelligence at scale. As a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of the content‑powered agentic enterprise for highly regulated, document‑intensive industries such as insurance, Hyland is helping ERIE transform unstructured content into governed, AI‑ready intelligence. By activating this content foundation, Hyland enables ERIE to operationalize information across the enterprise—empowering teams to accelerate informed decision making.

"Hyland has been a tremendous partner for Erie Insurance as we evolve into a more human‑led, AI‑enabled organization focused on better serving our customers," said Partha Srinivasa, EVP, CIO & Enterprise Services at Erie Insurance. "With the Content Innovation Cloud, we're activating our unstructured content at enterprise scale and transforming it into operational intelligence that helps our teams work more efficiently, make more informed decisions, and better supports employees, agents, and customers."

Turning Unstructured Content into Insurance Intelligence at Scale

This enterprise deployment of the Content Innovation Cloud further builds the long-standing relationship between Hyland and Erie Insurance, with the company currently using Hyland OnBase as its core ECM repository. With this deployment, ERIE is extending that foundation through the Content Innovation Cloud to federate and activate unstructured content, delivering the governed context needed to support AI‑driven decisions.

Hyland's ability to support enterprise unstructured content at scale, with governance enabled through security, permissions, and access controls, was a key factor in ERIE's selection. The platform supports ERIE's efforts to modernize content management without disruption, accelerate time to value, and advance expense reduction priorities.

"Insurance organizations are entering an era where AI must do more than summarize and suggest; it must operate safely inside mission critical processes," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO at Hyland. "ERIE's strategy is exactly what we see leading insurers prioritizing: unify and govern the content foundation, unlock intelligence from unstructured data at scale, and then put that intelligence to work through agentic automation. With the Content Innovation Cloud orchestrated on an OnBase foundation, ERIE is building the trusted path from content to business acceleration."

ERIE's expanded deployment is intending to leverage Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud to:

Process nearly 10 million documents annually, automating ingestion and extraction across departments like claims, including inbound and outbound subrogation.

Leverage ERIE's unstructured data at enterprise scale, processing 1 billion pages over the first three years, with the potential to scale up to 700 million pages annually. This will help transform raw content into AI‑ready, contextualized information that can support analytics and downstream automation.

Improve process efficiency and business intelligence across ERIE's unstructured content, while preserving the security, permissions, and governance required for regulated insurance operations.

To learn more about Hyland's platform and solutions, visit www.hyland.com

About Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 10th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™ , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland