Hyland launches fully productized OnBase integration for Duck Creek Claims OnDemand

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for insurers, has launched an OnBase integration for Duck Creek Claims. Certified through Duck Creek's Anywhere API program, the integration extends the powerful data management functionality of the Duck Creek Platform with cloud-based content services capabilities including capture, content management, and customer communications management. In addition to simplifying information access and control, keeping information secure, and accelerating new product and process development, as a Duck Creek AMI, the integration also includes full management, maintenance, and support, allowing carriers to benefit from its capabilities without having to take on the technical efforts of standard integrations.

Hyland collaborated with Duck Creek's development team to build the OnBase Accelerator for Duck Creek Claims, testing and validating the solution to ensure a seamless connection between systems. Once integrated, insurers gain a complete view of all customer information, cases, or processes in real time. This helps insurers minimize the time, effort, and cost associated with extending their claims application with capture, content management, and CCM. Additionally, it helps build an innovative technology foundation with an agile, long-term integration strategy that is supported, tested, and enhanced against future versions.

"We're excited to extend our close partnership with Duck Creek by creating this powerful solution," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "Integrating the information management capabilities of OnBase with Duck Creek Claims provides insurers with a platform for change, helping them deliver more meaningful experiences to the people they serve."

"The efficiencies carriers gain by using OnBase are outstanding, and integrating it with the Duck Creek Platform through an AMI was a natural fit," said Duck Creek CEO Michael Jackowski. "Hyland has been a valuable member of our Partner Ecosystem for many years, and this integration represents a strong step forward in continuing this productive relationship and offering insurers the tools they need to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry."

Additionally, Hyland is finalizing work to validate and test additional accelerators for Duck Creek Policy and Billing. To learn more about Hyland's partnership with Duck Creek to connect technology ecosystems, visit Hyland.com/Insurance.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Seamless integrations with policy, billing and claims management systems speed processing times across the entire insurance lifecycle from underwriting to claims, increasing the quality and efficiency of work and customer service. Using OnBase, more than 800 carriers have achieved results by increasing profitability through accurate and consistent underwriting decisions while decreasing response times and costs associated with claims. For more information about OnBase's solutions for the insurance industry, please visit Hyland.com/Insurance.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

