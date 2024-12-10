Hyland launches latest product enhancements, including AI-powered Hyland Insight

Insight enables next-level content curation and enrichment, knowledge discovery and automation;

additional product releases include Hyland for Workday, attended RPA advancements and more

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the content innovation cloud pioneer and leading provider of content management solutions, has announced new key product enhancements, including new capabilities for its Hyland Insight offering.

Hyland Insight unlocks the full potential of enterprise content by preparing it for transformative and impactful generative AI applications. With Hyland Insight, users can:

Leverage AI agents and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to search, retrieve and generate accurate and relevant information

Provide instructions to Discovery AI agents that specialize in different areas of the business

Promote trust and transparency by accessing source documents and source information

The offering is just one part of Hyland's bold new vision – unveiled in late September at CommunityLIVE,– that includes unifying and cloud-enabling customers' existing Hyland content solutions – OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo and Perceptive Content – with The Content Innovation Cloud, inclusive of cloud-native services such as Hyland Insight, Automate and Credentials.

"Our long history of innovation in our product roadmap continues with these enhancements and new capabilities within Hyland Insight, a key component of our vision to meet our customers where they are and embrace content intelligence," said Leonard Kim, Hyland's chief product officer. "These latest enhancements enable our customers to go beyond document management by driving content innovation and turning their enterprise content into actionable insight."

Other Hyland product enhancements include:

Alfresco: A native connector for Alfresco and Hyland Insight enables solution builders to add knowledge discovery and improved search capabilities to enhance content-centric solutions. Alfresco customers also benefit from improved cloud storage configurability, Alfresco Mobile workspace customization options, and both improved developer experience and optimization guidance for Alfresco Process Services.

A native connector for Alfresco and Hyland Insight enables solution builders to add knowledge discovery and improved search capabilities to enhance content-centric solutions. Alfresco customers also benefit from improved cloud storage configurability, Alfresco Mobile workspace customization options, and both improved developer experience and optimization guidance for Alfresco Process Services. Hyland RPA: Users benefit from new Attended Automation capabilities as well as expanded integration options for Epic EMR, Textract, Twilio and Document Filters. These enhancements make it easy to automate manual, rule-based, high-volume and repetitive data tasks where human touch does not add business value.

Users benefit from new Attended Automation capabilities as well as expanded integration options for Epic EMR, Textract, Twilio and Document Filters. These enhancements make it easy to automate manual, rule-based, high-volume and repetitive data tasks where human touch does not add business value. Hyland for Workday: An approved Built on Workday application, this solution provides Workday customers the ability to capture, index, search, view, manage and retain content that is or needs to be associated to Workday records – directly from Workday screens.

An approved application, this solution provides Workday customers the ability to capture, index, search, view, manage and retain content that is or needs to be associated to Workday records – directly from Workday screens. Hyland Cloud Self-Service Configuration for OnBase: Hyland Cloud users can experience an elevated level of control and configuration with the ability to make changes to their solution as if they were managing an on-premises environment.

users can experience an elevated level of control and configuration with the ability to make changes to their solution as if they were managing an on-premises environment. Hyland M365 Outlook Add-In 2.0.0 for OnBase: Users now can import emails directly into OnBase while indexing each automatically, achieving reduced import processing times and improved data integrity.

Users now can import emails directly into OnBase while indexing each automatically, achieving reduced import processing times and improved data integrity. AP automation updates: Hyland's AP automation software solution has been enhanced to deliver even more impactful efficiency gain opportunities, including additional mobile capabilities; a new, modern and persona-based interface; and SAP-specific features.

Hyland's AP automation software solution has been enhanced to deliver even more impactful efficiency gain opportunities, including additional mobile capabilities; a new, modern and persona-based interface; and SAP-specific features. Hyland Healthcare: Enhancements include: AI insights with Cloud Imaging SaaS solution: Hyland has enhanced its Cloud Imaging SaaS solution by combining clinical imaging content with multiple specialties to deliver AI insights for clinical workflows and clinical research. NilRead Image Sharing: Enjoy the power of NilRead Image Sharing without additional software such as PowerShare or Life Image to securely send and receive images from other organizations. NilRead V25: Enhanced workflow efficiencies as well as clinical decisions with capabilities including tumor tracking and trending; anatomical registration; and mouse wheel display. PACSgear Modlink: Technical updates that create web-based access for users across the enterprise.

Enhancements include:

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading content and imaging management solutions that empower customers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

