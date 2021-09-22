Hyland launches OnBase in AWS Marketplace

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has launched OnBase in AWS Marketplace, supporting organizations' evolving needs to better manage digital information from anywhere and support evolving work environments.

Hyland is recognized as a leading cloud content services provider, noted for its nearly two-decade history delivering secure, scalable cloud-based solutions that strengthen digital transformation strategies. The addition of OnBase in AWS Marketplace provides organizations across the globe with the business dexterity they need, leveraging content management, business process management and intelligent automation solutions with the scalability, reliability, and security of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Our work with AWS has never been stronger, and we're proud to leverage its infrastructure to power OnBase in the Hyland Cloud," said Ed McQuiston, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Hyland. "With joint customer success stories spanning the healthcare, government, insurance, and financial services industries, Hyland and AWS are better together, providing leading cloud-based content services solutions to help organizations thrive in the next normal."

Designed to more efficiently manage content, processes, and cases, OnBase connects and centralizes business-critical content in one secure location. As more organizations choose cloud technology to run their operations, Hyland's cloud-first vision and development methodology set the foundation to support evolving business practices – delivering relevant information when and where users need it to increase productivity, improve customer experience, and reduce risk across the enterprise. With a complete view of all relevant information, businesses gain valuable insights to make better, faster decisions, and meet the changing demands from their stakeholders.

"We are elated to have OnBase added in AWS Marketplace. We look forward to helping our customers automate processes and better manage important business content," McQuiston said. "We know the value delivered to our joint customers will bolster their business practices and success."

To learn more about why more than 16,000 organizations globally leverage Hyland to become more agile, review the OnBase Premium Enterprise page in AWS Marketplace or visit Hyland.com.

