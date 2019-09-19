Hyland Launches Virtual Field Inspection Solution for Real-Time Collaboration Among Insurance Organizations and Customers

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations across the globe, launches OnBase OnSite, a virtual field inspection and evidence collection solution for the insurance industry.

The solution enables insurance field staff, contractors or customers to collaborate with claims adjusters, customer support representatives or underwriters in real time, allowing them to capture live video, voice and photos of the inspection site. They can then upload those photos, videos and other documents related to the inspection to the solution's web portal, giving adjusters instant access to that information.

Once a customer initiates a claim, they are sent a text message with a secure, web-based link to their claim. When the customer is ready to collaborate, they contact the adjuster and begin the live video stream from the application. The adjuster guides the customer in real time, telling them what to capture and where to zoom. Then, either the adjustor or customer can take photos.

OnBase OnSite enables insurers to provide customers with resolution in only a day or two, rather than weeks, as is often the case with a traditional inspection.

"OnBase OnSite is the only collaboration solution on the market that understands how this kind of unstructured photo and video content works in the context of the existing workflows, content management solutions and core claims systems that carriers already have in place," said Colin Toomey, Hyland's director of product management, insurance. "Without the expertise to integrate with a carrier's existing content management system - where the rest of the claim file is managed - a carrier would create multiple places to manage the evidence for each claim, creating delays and compliance issues. Since Hyland is a leading content services provider with experts in the insurance industry, the OnBase Onsite solution was designed to avoid those pitfalls."

The OnBase OnSite claims collaboration platform enables the insurer's team to deliver quicker customer service from first notice of loss (FNOL). Insurers spend less time coordinating inspections with field staff or waiting days for loss documentation to come in. Through the web portal, insurance teams have full control over their claims and can deliver assignments, review content, generate reports and collaborate with onsite resources in real-time. OnBase Onsite can increase adjuster capacity by 50 percent in some instances.

