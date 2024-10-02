Hyland names Steve Baird its Chief Revenue Officer

Baird brings more than 25 years of enterprise software sales experience,

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the content innovation cloud pioneer and leading provider of content management solutions, has named Steve Baird its executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Baird, who brings more than 25 years of enterprise software sales experience, will lead Hyland's revenue growth strategy. He possesses impressive sales leadership experience and operational expertise, which will help Hyland scale and drive success as it launches a new multi-year strategy, including the launch of The Content Innovation Cloud.

As announced at Hyland's annual CommunityLIVE event last week, the new platform will AI-enable Hyland customers' content where they are, no matter the repository. The new platform also will unlock critical intelligence, transforming content management into content innovation and empowering organizations to realize critical digital transformation outcomes through content.

Baird most recently served as president of North American and Global Strategic Sectors at E2open. Previously, he held leadership positions at SAP, where he played a pivotal role in transforming go-to-market strategies and driving significant growth modernizing customers to SAP cloud.

In his final role at SAP, he oversaw the company's $1.5 billion Midwest region, and achieved impressive results in cloud renewal rate, ACV and ARR. He'd previously led SuccessFactors' North American customer engagement team, spending four years focused on transforming sales in support of SuccessFactors' high growth strategy.

"This is an exciting time at Hyland as we launch The Content Innovation Cloud and a perfect time to welcome Steve, who has demonstrated a tremendous ability to lead large, global sales organizations and deliver outstanding results," said Jitesh Ghai, Hyland's president and CEO. "His operational rigor and focus on customer success have consistently driven revenue growth and enhanced team performance. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious multi-year growth goals."

To learn more about Hyland's bold new vision and The Content Innovation Cloud, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading content management solutions that empower customers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

