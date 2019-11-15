HYLETE Announced Reg CF Offering

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLETE, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a private placement offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through StartEngine. More information on this offering can be found at startengine.com/hylete-2019 .

This crowdfunding offering is selling shares of HYLETE's Common Stock to raise maximum offering proceeds of $1,070,000 at $1 per share, with a minimum investment of $500 per person. We anticipate this offering closing on December 31, 2019.

This will be HYLETE's eighth crowdfunding offering. HYLETE has successfully raised over $9.7 million through its previous seven crowdfunding rounds and has over 4,200 investors that have helped to contribute to HYLETE's success to date.

"We were one of the first companies back in 2017 to do a Reg CF raise utilizing the StartEngine Platform, raising $1 million is just 45 days," said Ron Wilson, HYLETE Co-Founder and CEO. "We are excited to be back on StartEngine and to be able to offer our current and prospective investors a new opportunity to purchase shares from HYLETE. We have added some new perks that we feel our investors will love."

About HYLETE

HYLETE is a fitness lifestyle brand, founded on the core belief that a company's impact can and should live beyond the products they sell. Built on a foundation of innovation and quality, HYLETE's energy is equally focused on inspiring the well-being of their community.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in private companies. StartEngine has helped more than 300 companies raise $100M+ from a community of over 200,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2014 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.

