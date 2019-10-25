SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLETE , a fitness lifestyle brand, announced the launch of the new Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe for men. Designed for transitioning seamlessly between workouts, the shoe features a three-in-one design with interchangeable insoles for weightlifting, cross-training, and running.

HYLETE Debuts Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe with Three Interchangeable Insoles

To create the Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe, HYLETE designers pulled from customer feedback on the brand's original Cross-Training Shoe . The new, improved design features a one-piece engineered mesh fabric upper for a lightweight feel with enhanced breathability, flexibility, and durability.

"We are very excited about the Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe," stated HYLETE CEO Ron Wilson. "Our brand is an advocate for ensuring the highest customer experience, especially when it comes to applying their feedback to deliver products that customers want and need, and the shoe is no different. By selling direct to our community, we are able to offer high-quality, innovative products at our unique HYLETE price. We are excited to bring the next generation of this product to our loyal customer-base."

The Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe brings back the original iconic interchangeable insoles, which allow the wearer to change disciplines without changing shoes ensuring the highest level of performance. Each pair comes with flat inserts with a 0mm heel drop for a barefoot feel while weightlifting, medium rebound OrthoLite® foam inserts with a 4mm heel drop for versatility needed for cross-training, and high rebound OrthoLite® foam inserts with a 6mm heel drop for extra cushion while running.

As with the original Cross-Training Shoe, the Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe has durable rubber outsoles from Vibram , a global designer of high-performance soles. The Circuit II Cross-Training Shoe is available in three colors: Black/Cool Grey, Nickel/Cool Grey, and Olive/Taupe on the HYLETE website.

About HYLETE

HYLETE, a fitness lifestyle brand, was founded in 2012 on the core belief that quality athletic apparel does not need to be overpriced. Since inception, the company has developed an extensive line of men's and women's apparel, backpacks, and the first HYLETE cross-training shoe introduced in 2018. Built for performance, each detail of every design has a purpose. HYLETE products are made to withstand intense

training sessions and also offer comfort outside of the gym. As a digitally native fitness lifestyle brand, HYLETE is committed to providing high-quality products to its dedicated community. Learn more at HYLETE.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Domecq at Interdependence PR for HYLETE

Email: 227947@email4pr.com

Number: 949 777 1354

SOURCE HYLETE

Related Links

https://www.hylete.com

