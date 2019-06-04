HYLETE Trainer Program Approved by Fitness Experts
Jun 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLETE announces an exclusive offer for all certified trainers during the month of June, through the HYLETE Trainer Program, in honor of Trainer Appreciation Month. There are over 22,000 trainers in HYLETE's community receiving a year-round discount of 40% off the suggested retail value on every HYLETE.com order placed. Members include personal and group trainers, coaches, gym owners, certified National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) trainers and certified Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) trainers. In addition to the regularly offered discount, members will receive an extra 10% off all HYLETE.com orders placed this month.
The HYLETE Trainer Program was created to show appreciation for those who make it their career and passion to encourage the health and well-being of others. Trainers have access to HYLETE's high-quality apparel, footwear, and gear at an exclusive discount, for their everyday wear, work uniform, and personal training outfits.
HYLETE is also focusing on trainer empowerment, by working with trainers to amplify their expertise to the entire HYLETE Community through written educational content that is shared on HYLETE.com, in HYLETE newsletters, and through HYLETE's social media channels.
Those interested in joining the HYLETE Trainer Program can learn more at the links below:
https://www.hylete.com/trainer-program
https://www.hylete.com/nasm
https://www.hylete.com/afaa
About HYLETE
HYLETE, a performance apparel brand founded in 2012 on the core belief that quality athletic apparel does not need to come with a high price tag. Since inception, the company has developed an extensive line of men's and women's apparel, backpacks, and the first HYLETE cross-training shoe introduced in 2018. Built for performance, each detail of every design has a purpose. HYLETE products are made to withstand intense training sessions and also offer comfort outside of the gym. HYLETE is committed to providing high-quality products for a community of dedicated fitness enthusiasts.
