HYLETE Trainer Program Approved by Fitness Experts

HYLETE is also focusing on trainer empowerment, by working with trainers to amplify their expertise to the entire HYLETE Community through written educational content that is shared on HYLETE.com, in HYLETE newsletters, and through HYLETE's social media channels.

Those interested in joining the HYLETE Trainer Program can learn more at the links below:

https://www.hylete.com/trainer-program

https://www.hylete.com/nasm

https://www.hylete.com/afaa

About HYLETE

HYLETE, a performance apparel brand founded in 2012 on the core belief that quality athletic apparel does not need to come with a high price tag. Since inception, the company has developed an extensive line of men's and women's apparel, backpacks, and the first HYLETE cross-training shoe introduced in 2018. Built for performance, each detail of every design has a purpose. HYLETE products are made to withstand intense training sessions and also offer comfort outside of the gym. HYLETE is committed to providing high-quality products for a community of dedicated fitness enthusiasts.

