Hyliion Appoints Defense Innovation Leader Abdul Subhani as Strategic Advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN), a developer of modular power plant technology, today announced that defense innovation leader and technology entrepreneur, Abdul Subhani has been appointed to be a strategic advisor for the company.

Abdul Subhani has been appointed as a strategic advisor to Hyliion.

Subhani brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of national security, emerging technology, cybersecurity, and defense innovation. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Centex Technologies, he has led technology modernization initiatives supporting government, military, and commercial organizations while building strategic partnerships across the United States and allied nations.

Subhani has served as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Texas, where he worked closely with military leadership on defense modernization and innovation initiatives. He also serves as Distinguished Chair of Innovation and Senior Advisor to the Superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Technology Advisor to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and a member of the Board of Advisors for the Center for a New American Security.

As a strategic advisor to Hyliion, Subhani will provide guidance on defense strategy, military engagement, and the growing role advanced power generation technologies can play in strengthening U.S. national security.

"The need for resilient, efficient power across the defense sector continues to grow," said Abdul Subhani. "Hyliion's technology has already generated strong interest from the U.S. military, and I believe it can play an important role in strengthening our nation's energy resilience and supporting next-generation defense capabilities. I'm excited to help the company deepen its engagement across the defense community."

"As demand for the KARNO™ technology continues to grow across defense applications, Abdul's experience at the intersection of technology and national security will be invaluable," said Thomas Healy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hyliion. "His insight and relationships will help strengthen our engagement across the defense community as we continue expanding our military business."

Hyliion has rapidly expanded its defense business, securing multiple contracts with the U.S. Navy while advancing a growing pipeline of military opportunities. The Company expects to secure an additional $40–50 million of military contracts during 2026. Subhani's appointment further strengthens Hyliion's ability to support this growth as the Company expands deployment of the KARNO technology across defense and national security applications.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company's primary focus is to provide modular power plant technology that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable KARNO Power Module that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine vessels. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with a history of losses; our expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to develop key commercial relationships with suppliers and customers; our ability to retain the services of Thomas Healy, our Chief Executive Officer; the expected performance of the KARNO generator and system; the execution of the strategic shift from our powertrain business to our KARNO business, and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings including in our Annual Report (See item 1A. Risk Factors) on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequently filed Form 10-Qs. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion's operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Hyliion's SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

SOURCE Hyliion