Hyliion Holdings Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Hyliion Holdings (HYLN)

Hyliion reported 100% revenue concentration in a single unidentified customer in its Q1 2026 filing -- even while management touted a $400 million pipeline based largely on non-binding arrangements.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) lost 13-17% of its share price in a single trading session after a short-seller report challenged the credibility of a $133 million deal that represented roughly one-third of the company's disclosed pipeline. Shareholders who lost money on HYLN are encouraged to submit their information for a free evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Hyliion's Q1 2026 10-Q, filed May 12, 2026, disclosed that a single unidentified customer accounted for 100% of quarterly revenue. The filing did not name the customer or address concentration risk. During the same period, management publicly described a pipeline of "nearly 500 units under non-binding letters of intent" across multiple customers on its Q4 2025 earnings call on February 25, 2026.

The company's 10-K for fiscal year 2025, filed February 25, 2026, contained no reference to the $133 million AI-data-center LOI with VFG Holdings. CEO Thomas Healy signed a Sarbanes-Oxley Section 302 certification on the same filing, attesting that it did not omit any material fact necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

Investors who purchased Hyliion shares and suffered a loss may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HYLN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the HYLN investigation?A: Investors who purchased HYLN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Hyliion Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its customer pipeline, revenue concentration, and the status of its $133 million VFG Holdings LOI. When a short-seller report challenged these representations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did HYLN stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 13-17% in a single trading session after the short-seller report questioned the credibility of a deal representing roughly one-third of the company's disclosed $400 million pipeline.

Q: What do HYLN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my HYLN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought HYLN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-750

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP