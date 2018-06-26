HYLIION Named to RED HERRING's Prestigious Top 100 List

"Red Herring is widely recognized as an authority on innovation in the technology sector. To be honored as a Top 100 Awardee is incredible," stated Healy. "The trucking industry has found itself in the spotlight with increasing pressure to streamline and reduce emissions. Hyliion is proud to be part of revolutionizing an industry that underpins nearly every aspect of the global economy. This honor serves as more motivation for our company to keep working towards the greener future we know is possible."

Healy sat down with CEO of Zeta Global, David Steinberg, for a panel discussion on Scaling in 2018. "Alternative fuel technologies, particularly in the trucking industry, face a complex range of scalability challenges. Fully electric trucks, for instance, would require enormous infrastructure development to support a long-haul application. Hyliion's technology actually capitalizes on the existing diesel infrastructure to negate some of those challenges, and ease adoption of green technology for fleets today. It was great to compare and contrast the differences Hyliion faces with limitations in the physical world to those David shared regarding scaling in the digital world."

Hyliion joins the ranks of notable Red Herring Top 100 Alumni such as Groupon, Waze, and LinkedIn. "This year is one of the strongest groups of startups I've ever seen here," said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux at the ceremony. "It just shows how vibrant the tech scene is in this part of the world."

About Hyliion

Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient way to decrease fuel expenses and lower emissions by instantly turning semi-tractor trailers into intelligent electric hybrid vehicles. Hyliion's patented technology can be used on new or existing vehicles. Requiring no driver training, Hyliion products reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30% and provide a positive return to fleets and the environment immediately. Hyliion was among the Top 20 Product Award winners from Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine for its 6X4HE Intelligent Hybrid Electric Truck Solution. For more information, visit hyliion.com (http://www.hyliion.com).

About Red Herring

The Red Herring Top 100 award highlight the most exciting startups from Asia, Europe and the Americas. Hundreds of companies from each region are reviewed in a rigorous 3-step process that looks at all aspects of the company. Red Herring 100 Awards are widely recognized as one of the industry's more prestigious recognitions, with hundreds of candidates from each continent competing for a Top 100.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyliion-named-to-red-herrings-prestigious-top-100-list-300672160.html

SOURCE Hyliion

Related Links

http://www.hyliion.com

