Hylonome Granted US Patent for Equine Performance Tracking System

With receipt of this patent, Eliane Cordia van Reesema, Kate Motley and Laxmi Wordham join the small ranks of female inventors who hold a US Patent. As Fortune Magazine reported last year, fewer than one in five US patents are held by women and only 8% of US patents have a woman listed as a primary inventor. The Hylonome founders are proud to join the ranks of female inventors and share the milestone with Cees van Beckhoven, their Scientific Advisor based in The Netherlands.

The Hylofit system was most recently showcased to the sold-out crowd at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington, Kentucky. Spectators were able to see horse and rider heart rates and other key ride metrics in real-time on the large screen in Rolex Stadium at the Kentucky Horse Park. Hylofit's successful presentation led to additional live demonstrations in Europe at the 70th anniversary of CHIO Rotterdam in The Netherlands, June 21–24.

The product is available for pre-order at www.hylofit.com and will be widely available this fall.

