Hype Nation Announces Partnership with Mikasa as ‘Official Ball Partner’ for 2022 and 2023 Volleyball Tournaments

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hype Nation , a division of the Sports Facilities Companies , announced their exclusive partnership with Mikasa Sports for their volleyball tournaments in 2022 and 2023. This partnership names the Mikasa VQ2000 ball as the exclusive ball used at all Hype Nation events. Together these brands are pairing high-quality equipment for players and teams with the highest standard of tournament play and experience.

"Mikasa Sports is excited to become the official volleyball for the Hype Nation," said Dan Cowart, National Sales Manager of Mikasa Sports. "As the leader in premier grassroots volleyball tournaments in the US, Hype Nation is the perfect opportunity to showcase Mikasa's championship ball for teams across the country."

Mikasa is the leader in sports balls that prides themselves on passion and desire to provide the highest quality equipment for a variety of sports including rugby, soccer, basketball, and others, with volleyball serving as the establishment of the company. Since 1973, Mikasa has continued to develop the latest technology in the most important part of the game: the ball.

Mikasa is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences through sport and has committed to sponsoring ten teams to play in Hype Nation events, which run from January through May in locations across the country. For the 2022 season, Mikasa will be sponsoring ten clubs to attend Hype Nation events and providing complimentary team registration fees. To find upcoming events in your region and to enter for Mikasa club sponsorship, club directors should submit their information on the Hype Nation website: https://hypenationvb.thesfnetwork.com/submission/ .

"This partnership exemplifies our standard and level of quality at Hype Nation tournaments," said Troy Helton, Event Partner for Hype Nation. "We are thrilled to work with Mikasa Sports to create the best player, team, and family experience."

For the 2022 season, Hype Nation plans to host over 45 events across 15 states and 19 locations. To learn more about Hype Nation or register for an upcoming event, please visit hypenationvb.com .

About Hype Nation

Hype Nation is a division of Sports Facilities Companies, specializing in volleyball tournaments and event management. The mission of Hype Nation is to expand the sport of volleyball to new teams and players in a variety of national locations through exceptional events and partnerships. Hype Nation is part of the industry-leading SF Network of events, facilities, vendors, and talent. For more information visit: hypenationvb.com.

