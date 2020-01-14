HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY (HPA) Enters Partnership with TMM Productions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY (HPA), home to a diverse roster of globally recognized music artists, athletes and entertainers, is excited to announce a new partnership with Philadelphia based TMM Productions. As part of the agreement, HPA will handle all management duties for TMM's rosters of record producers and songwriters.

"As our company continues to grow, we are always looking for executives and talent that have their pulse on what's hot on the streets," says HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY's CEO Paris D'Jon. "Working with TMM co-founders Anthony Cruz and Mone Colon puts us in a position to grow our music division with some of the hottest young talent coming out of the east coast right now."

Over the past 2 years HPA has been building it's professional and freestyle soccer division which is now regarded as one of the country's premier agencies. It will now use its same branding style and executive appointments to bolster its music division by developing new and upcoming talent with partners such as TMM productions.

"The partnership with HPA is an exciting opportunity for us at TMM. We are confident that we are each other's missing puzzle piece to reach that next level of competitiveness in the industry," says Cruz. "Our expertise in music mixed with HPA's management and marketing savvy is a guaranteed recipe for success."

About TMM

TMM (The Motivation Music), is an independent Philadelphia based production company that was founded in 2017. The mission is simple, extend the opportunity to up and coming producers and songwriters to maximize their ability through continued development and collaboration. We are the gateway to assured success in music.

About HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY is a full-service management and entertainment company representing some of today's top music artist, athletes, entertainment and brands. Founded by Paris D'Jon who has been managing entertainment clients since 1991 and with now more than 100+ clients, HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY is fast becoming one of the top independent management companies in the United States. Its artist development extends into the fields of touring, commerce, festivals, licensing, branded entertainment, and artist-driven philanthropy.

