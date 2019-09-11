NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Capital, which recently led the investment rounds of two promising startups "Fun with Balls" in Germany and "Tokabot" in Israel, is now expanding its VC fund in the US. HYPE Capital is the newly created venture fund on HYPE Sports Innovation which is the largest sports innovation ecosystem with 40K+ members from major sports brands, clubs, federations, academia including 11K+ sport startups and 14 HYPE Global SPIN® accelerators. HYPE is ready to unleash the "next unicorns of sports innovation" with Sports industry thought leaders like Bernd Wahler, former president of VfB Stuttgart who also served as Adidas CMO and Uli Becker, ex-president of Reebok.The investment committee of the fund is led by the global Forbes Midas top Israel's VC Yossi Sella. Yossi as the Chairman brings over two decades of fund management experience and is the Managing Partner of Gemini Ventures that has over $700M+ assets under management in five funds.

HYPE Sports Innovation Expands its VC Fund to the U.S., Appoints Gayatri Sarkar as Managing Partner (PRNewsfoto/HYPE Sports Innovation)

"Sport is the only the truthful global language. To identify and vet sports innovation you need world class infrastructure and expert networks to scale such ideas. HYPE has built such infrastructure and continuing its path to offer deal flows that nobody can compete with," said Becker.

HYPE Capital hired its new Partner in the US, Gayatri Sarkar, a venture capitalist with deep technology experience and sports VC background. "VC is a cyclical industry unlike Sports which is the biggest consumer ecosystem. As software is eating sports we will see more startups giving agility in this space with 5G. HYPE 's diversified portfolio across all geography is for the first time decentralizing sports investment opportunity which had remained mostly top heavy," said Sarkar.

The Fund's current Partners are Amir Raveh and Stephan Niggemeyer. Stephan is an experienced entrepreneur and venture portfolio asset manager based in Germany. Raveh, President and Founder of HYPE Sports Innovation believes sports will continue to embrace technological change in the 2020s. He said, "HYPE Capital can create an unparalleled opportunity returns. I am confident that HYPE's vision – to impact people's lives with the power of sports innovation – will become a reality."

HYPE Capital is arranging an exclusive Investors Cocktail Party at 4:30pm EST on Sept 18th during HYPE Sports Innovation sports-blockchain Demo-Day, 3-month-long accelerator program, in partnership with NYU Tisch Institute for Global Sports.

For more information please contact Ms. Gayatri Sarkar: Gayatri@hypesportsinnovation.com.

SOURCE HYPE Sports Innovation

