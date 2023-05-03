HYPE Sports Innovation Shifting Gears in the US with New Board Acquisition - Peter Hutton, Former Head of Sports Partnerships at META

Tweet: "Peter Hutton, former Head of Sports Partnerships Worldwide at META, to join HYPE Sports Innovation Board to help accelerate SportsTech adoption in the US"

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Sports Innovation, "HYPE", the global leader in identifying, nurturing and investing in SportsTech start-ups. HYPE is often referred to as the Y Combinator of sports, has announced that Peter Hutton, SportsTech executive and sports industry veteran, will be joining their all-star board of sports and tech professionals including UEFA, Canal+, Pepsi, PWC and the NFL.

Peter brings over 25 years of experience in sports media to HYPE's global ecosystem of SportsTech startups, teams, leagues, governing bodies, athletes, and investors. He has held numerous senior executive roles in leading media companies including Senior Vice President Sports at FOX, Managing Director at ESPN STAR Sports, CEO at EUROSPORT and most recently as Head of Sports Partnerships Worldwide at META.

"Innovation is constant, if you are not innovating, you are falling behind….I look forward to working closely with the HYPE team, the startups, teams, leagues and investors to drive sportstech innovation," said Peter Hutton.

HYPE Sports innovation focus on the North American market traces back to 2019, when it partnered with New York University (NYU) to launch the HYPE Sports & Blockchain Accelerator, since then it worked with hundreds of US sports brands and invested in US based SportsTech startups.

"Hutton's addition to the HYPE's board only underscores our dedication to bringing global SportsTech solutions to US teams, leagues, athletes and investors" shared Amir Raveh, CEO, HYPE Sports Innovation. Raveh also added "Peter's leadership will strengthen our commitment to serving sports business stakeholders, who are always seeking to capitalize on the enormous growth opportunities available in the industry."

Peter will play an active role in HYPE's Global Virtual Accelerator (GVA), a platform enabling startups and industry leaders to collaborate on SportsTech solutions that solve real world problems. The program has attracted 3,500+ SportsTech startups, leading to 215 portfolio additions and has included many of the world's leading sports organizations including Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks the Philadelphia Phillies, Bundesliga, FIBA, Premier league Teams and global media giants such as Sinclair, STAR Sports Lab and more.

Founded in 2015, HYPE Sports Innovation is the largest global ecosystem for SportsTech comprising over 200 teams, leagues, federations, and marquee global brands and over 70,000 individuals including investors, athletes and others involved in the business of sports. Through its flagship SportsTech founders programs, Global Virtual Accelerator (GVA), HYPE has vetted 3500+ SportsTech startups and today manages a portfolio of 224 companies. Notable HYPE alumni include Edisn AI, TALLY, FansXR, Qortex, Sizzle, and Pronto CX. In addition to assisting startups, HYPE works with the world's leading professional sports teams to help them both uncover and test the latest and greatest SportsTech solutions. HYPE's mission statement sums up its dedication to finding, supporting and commercializing the best SportsTech for today's teams, leagues, and federations: "HYPE's vision is to impact people's lives through the power of sports and innovation."

