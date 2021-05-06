HYPER Announces Complete Line of Works With Chromebook USB-C Connectivity Solutions for Enterprise, Education, and Home Office

HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook

Enterprise level USB-C dock with amazing array of I/O for the professional user at work or at home

Features at a glance

Supports dual 4K 60Hz or triple 4K 30Hz video output

60Hz or triple 30Hz video output Triple USB-A 10Gbps and dual USB-C 10Gbps ports

85W USB-C Power Delivery to Chromebook

Kensington Security Slot

Optional vertical stand and VEGA mount

Ports: 2 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 2 x DP 4K60Hz, USB-C 4K60Hz 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-C Upstream PD 65W, 3 x USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Jack, DC 135W

Dimensions: 210 x 80 x 28mm / 8.27" x 3.15" x 1.1"

Weight: 272g / 9.6oz / 0.6 lb

Availability: August 2021

MSRP: $239.99

HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook

Travel-friendly USB-C hub with all the essential ports needed by the mobile Chromebook user or student

Features at a glance

Portable USB-C hub based on Google's design

Turns a single USB-C port into 5 ports: HDMI 4K60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-A, and USB-C Power Delivery 60W

All the essential ports needed for most Chromebook

Dimensions: 110 x 50.1 x 16.9mm / 4.33" x 1.97" x 0.67"

Weight: 80g / 2.8 oz / 0.17 lb Availability: August 2021

MSRP: $79.99

The following is a single 1-port adapter that serve a specialized function

HyperDrive USB-C 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter

Connects Chromebook to high speed 2.5 gigabit ethernet network

Availability: August 2021

MSRP: $49.99

About HYPER by Sanho Corporation

Celebrating its 16th year in business, HYPER by Sanho Corporation is a dynamic team headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, and the Netherlands. We specialize in delivering award-winning, cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories for Enterprise, Education, and the Home Office.

HYPER is guided by its promise of GET MORE™. Delivering more ports, more power, and more connectivity, which in turn delivers more quality time with family and friends, more experiences, and more memories to every HYPER customer around the world.

Company Contact:

This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

