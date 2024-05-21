HYPER® Announces New HyperJuice® GaN Charger Lineup with 3 Travel-Friendly Additions Designed to Run 22% Cooler Than Industry-Leading GaN Chargers

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper®, a trailblazer in charging and connectivity solutions for nearly 20 years, proudly introduces its latest lineup of 145W, 100W, and 70W HyperJuice GaN Travel Chargers. Hyper's newest GaN chargers are engineered to be commercial grade, operating a 22% cooler* than leading GaN Chargers, and also include international and C8 desktop adapters to stay powered up and productive anywhere in the world.

"We're excited to finally share these powerful commercial-grade GaN chargers with the public," says Barry Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing at HYPER. "Not only are they designed for today's connected and mobile users, but they are some of the most cost-effective, safest, and most reliable GaN chargers available anywhere in the market."

The new HyperJuice GaN lineup embodies a commitment to commercial-grade quality, setting a new benchmark for charging efficiency and reliability. By operating 22% cooler than alternative chargers, they address heat, a common issue with chargers. This approach guarantees uninterrupted power delivery without compromising device performance or wattage throttling. By effectively managing heat levels, Hyper's latest chargers ensure reliable and safe charging experiences, even in challenging conditions. They also boast upgraded safety features that have been rigorously tested for reliability in any climate, providing peace of mind.

In addition to superior performance, reliability, and safety, HYPER's GaN Travel Chargers come equipped with interchangeable adapters compatible with more than 150 countries. The included C8 adapter enables it to transform into a desktop charging station with a secure wall attachment and extended reach. This versatility ensures convenient charging access in diverse settings, from coffee shops to public spaces, keeping your devices powered wherever your journey takes you.

Key Features and Benefits:

Commercial-Grade Design operates 22% cooler than leading charger brand* ensuring optimal charging throughout the entire cycle.

3 rd party safety testing and industry-leading, global certifications

party safety testing and industry-leading, global certifications Compact fast charging with GaN technology

Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously, including pro laptops, phones, and tablets

Intelligent charging with up to PD 3.1, PPS, QC 3.0, and QC 2.0 protocols

Smart Power Distribution Technology

GaN technology boost efficiency up to 95%, reducing electricity waste

Travel-ready with included global adapters: US, EU, UK, and ANZ

Easily transforms into a desktop charging solution with the included C8 adapter (C7 cable sold separately)

Ensures maximum charging compatibility for 1,000+ devices worldwide





HyperJuice® GaN Travel Charger Lineup

HyperJuice® 70W USB-C GaN Travel Charger with 3 Ports

Specifications:

USB Type C Port 1: 70W Max

USB Type C Port 2: 70W Max

USB Type A Port 1: 18W Max

US, EU, UK, ANZ, and C8 Adapters

Available in Black and White Colorways

HyperJuice® 100W USB-C GaN Travel Charger with 4 Ports

Specifications:

USB Type C Port 1: 100W Max

USB Type C Port 2: 100W Max

USB Type C Port 3: 27W Max

USB Type A Port 1: 18W Max

US, EU, UK, ANZ, and C8 Adapters

Available in Black and White Colorways

HyperJuice® 145W USB-C GaN Travel Charger with 4 Ports

Specifications:

USB Type C Port 1: 140W Max

USB Type C Port 2: 140W Max

USB Type C Port 3: 45W Max

USB Type A Port 1: 18W Max

US, EU, UK, ANZ, and C8 Adapters

Available in Black and White Colorways

About HYPER

Celebrating its 19th year of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, HYPER specializes in delivering cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories to creative professionals with its award-winning lineup of power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, HYPER's tech solutions are groundbreaking "world's firsts" that inspire the trailblazer in all of us. Enabling you to disrupt the status quo, break down walls, and do whatever it takes to Go Beyond your wildest dreams.

Learn more about HYPER and its innovative products, visit hypershop.com, like or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

*HyperJuice 70W charger vs. a leading brand's 65W charger.

