HYPER Announces the Availability of Works With Chromebook USB-C Docks, Hubs & Adapters For Business & Education

Daniel Chin, CEO of HYPER said, "With our full suite of Works With Chromebook certified connectivity products, we want to deliver beautiful, minimalist solutions that maximize any working professional's or student's Chromebook. With our docks, hubs and adapters in their arsenal, we hope they can focus their energy on creating, not figuring out how to connect."

Each of the following five models of HyperDrive USB-C docks, hubs and adapters have passed Google's stringent tests and are certified to work seamlessly with your Chromebook. Additionally, for increased security, the 14-port USB-C docking station and the 5-port USB-C hub both support automatic firmware updates, and all of the HyperDrive products below are compatible with Mac and PC devices.

For Large Scale Businesses and Education Systems

Look no further than the HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook

With 14 powerful port selections, it's the ultimate in enterprise connectivity whether you need to connect through HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A or Gigabit Ethernet.

Don't worry about having to install cumbersome software or drivers. Ease of use is everything. That's why this USB-C docking station has plug and play capabilities. Just connect and you're ready to go.

No matter if you're looking to connect to two monitors or three monitors, it supports 4K 60Hz (for dual monitor) or 4K 30Hz (for triple monitor) external support.

60Hz (for dual monitor) or 30Hz (for triple monitor) external support. Always get maximum power even when you're working with our 65W USB-C Power Delivery pass-through charging.

For optimized security and connectivity, enjoy the power of Automatic OTA Firmware updates via Chrome OS.

Get more peace of mind knowing it's universally compatible and certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

Available November 2021 for $239.99 at HyperShop.com.

For The Tenacious Digital Nomad Or Diligent Student

Look no further than the HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook

With five versatile port selections, it's the ultimate in on-the-go connectivity whether you need to connect through HDMI, USB-C, USB-A or Gigabit Ethernet.

Enjoy the highest-resolution HDMI video quality at 2X the refresh rate with 4K 60Hz.

60Hz. Transfer data and files at blazing-fast speeds with 2X USB-A ports featuring speeds up to 5Gbps.

Get more peace of mind knowing it's universally compatible and certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

Always get maximum power even when you're working with our 86W USB-C Power Delivery pass-through charging.

For optimized security and connectivity, enjoy the power of Automatic OTA Firmware updates via Chrome OS.

Connect to local area networks with fast and reliable speeds with our 1Gbps Ethernet connection.

Don't worry about needing an external power supply, because the 5-port hub is powered through your Chromebook's USB port.

Available October 2021 for $79.99 at HyperShop.com.

For Any & All Chromebook Users

We recommend the following USB-C adapters to maximize your work or play productivity with Chromebook:

The HyperDrive USB-C 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter for Chromebook

The perfect connectivity solution for anyone who needs blazing-fast 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection for seamless virtual learning, video conferences or streaming.

Get more peace of mind knowing it's universally compatible and certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

Don't worry about needing an external power supply, because the USB-C 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter is powered through your Chromebook's USB port.

If you're looking for something portable and durable, this USB-C adapter is shorter than a golf tee and the premium aluminum enclosure provides better heat dissipation.

Available Now for $49.99 at HyperShop.com.

The HyperDrive USB-C to USB-A 10Gbps Adapter for Chromebook

The perfect connectivity solution for anyone who needs your Chromebook to be compatible with USB-C external drives, keyboards, mice and any other devices that support USB-A.

Forget USB 3.0. Enjoy seamlessly transferring your files faster than ever before with our blazing-fast 10Gbps USB-A port that's also USB-IF Certified.

If you're looking for something portable and durable, this USB-C adapter is shorter than a golf tee and the premium aluminum enclosure provides better heat dissipation.

Get more peace of mind knowing it's certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

Available Now for $19.99 at HyperShop.com.

The HyperDrive USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for Chromebook

The perfect connectivity solution for anyone looking to instantly connect your Chromebook to HDMI 2.0 monitors or displays with the highest-resolution HDMI video quality at 4K 60Hz.

60Hz. Don't worry about having to install cumbersome software or drivers. Ease of use is everything. That's why this USB-C adapter has plug and play capabilities. Just connect and you're ready to go.

If you're looking for something portable and durable, this USB-C adapter is shorter than a golf tee and the premium aluminum enclosure provides better heat dissipation.

Get more peace of mind knowing it's universally compatible with the latest HDMI 2.0 displays and it's certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

Available Now for $39.99 at HyperShop.com.

Press Quality Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uOERNwJNzgidfcXmcEK-4gQ7vUc4lYD5?usp=sharing

Landing Page Link: https://www.hypershop.com/pages/adapters-docks-and-usb-c-hubs-for-chromebook

About HYPER

Celebrating its 16th year in business, HYPER is a dynamic team headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, and the Netherlands. We specialize in delivering award-winning, cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories for Enterprise, Education, and the Home Office. HYPER is guided by its promise of GET MORE™. Delivering more ports, more power, and more connectivity, which in turn delivers more quality time with family and friends, more experiences, and more memories to every HYPER customer around the world.

Contact:

[email protected]

This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE HYPER